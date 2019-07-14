Cardi B And Offset Reportedly Spent $400K On Kulture’s ‘Onederful’ Birthday Party

Cardi B and Offset pulled out all of the stops for their daughter Kulture Kiari’s first birthday.

The “Money” rapper’s first child with her Migos husband turned 1 last week and her parents made sure that she enjoyed every second of her milestone. TMZ reports that the celebrity couple rented out a large venue in NYC on Saturday for the festivities. The outlet stated that the theme for the tot’s birthday was “Onederful Birthday” in celebration of her first big day. The couple had their family and friends together for the celebration, which reportedly cost the artists a whopping $400,000. Cardi shared multiple videos from the festivities on Instagram.

The party reportedly went smoothly, though there was a power outage at some point during the event due to a blackout in NYC. The blackout also caused the party to go without air conditioning. However, the party was able to continue once a generator was found. Guests at the party also indulged on a plethora of desserts, including Kulture’s birthday cake. Cardi and Offset decided to add in the characters from Kulture’s favorite show, Netflix’s Word Party, onto her birthday cake. The characters were the same as the ones on Kulture’s chain, which Cardi and Offset got for her in honor of her birthday. The chain is estimated to be worth $100,000.

In addition to multiple treats to enjoy, guests at the party were able to take advantage of a Build-A-Bear workshop the couple rented. Each guest was able to design their own custom bear and took the bears home with them once the party was over.

The extravagant birthday comes three days after Cardi shared rap lyrics on Instagram from when she was pregnant with Kulture last year. The rapper, who was private about her pregnancy during the first few months, gushed over being a mom during a rap to her daughter, per People.

“I ain’t even meet you and I love you death/Performed live on TV, I hid you under my dress/We did the ruffles and fur coats a hundred different ways but/Seems like you’re getting larger every day,” the lyrics read.

Offset also gushed about his baby girl on his Instagram page. The father of four shared a birthday photo of Kulture, who he nicknames “KK” wearing a onesie that read, “50 percent Kiari, 50 percent Cardi, 100 percent Kulture,” as the toddler beams for the camera. He also shared another photo of himself feeding his daughter when she was smaller.

“KK YOU GROWING TOO FAST,” Offset wrote under the photo. “WE AT THE HOSPITAL HERE YOU ARE SO BEAUTIFUL SINCE BIRTH, I LOVE YOU HAPPY BDAY.”