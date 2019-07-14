‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Robyn Lawley Stuns On Runway At Miami Swim Week

Australian model Robyn Lawley made a splash at Miami Swim Week wearing a busty one-piece bathing suit.

In the photo, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model owned the runway as she beamed with confidence. The swimsuit featured a low neckline, spaghetti straps and a textured pattern. Lawley wore a floral coverup that slid off her shoulders to add a bit of femininity to the look. Her makeup was natural and her long brown hair hung loose down her back.

In the photo’s caption, the 30-year-old said she was thinking of ways to make the swimwear ecofriendly.

The environment is not the only thing Lawley is passionate about. She is also an advocate for body positivity. The model wears a size 14, and she is proud of it. She has created her own line of swimwear that caters to women between sizes of 8 and 18 because she was tired of not being able to find clothes that fit her.

Lawley was one of the first curvy models Sports Illustrated decided to feature in its swimsuit edition. In an interview with Allure magazine, Lawley said she was excited about it, adding that she hoped it was a trend that would continue.

When asked to expand on what she thought about the term “plus-size,” she said she didn’t really care for it. She said there was a certain “connotation” to the word, adding that it was a term that the fashion industry gave to her.

“It’s not regular people who gave it to me. Regular people look at me, and I say, ‘I’m a plus-size model,’ and they say, ‘What?’ And then I have to explain to them that it’s a fashion term,” she explained.

When asked if she felt frustrated when people thought that women who wore larger sizes were unhealthy, she said she was.

“I’m pretty damn healthy. I grow my own vegetables and I exercise every day, if not three to four times a week,” she said adding that it was “offensive” to her when people assumed she was not fit.

Some would argue that Lawley looked amazingly fit Sunday.

Lawley said that she would love the the fashion industry stop holding the “teenage body” in such high prestige because that size was not real for women in the general population, adding that many fashion designers are not that size yet they expect models to be that size.

Fans wanting to keep up with Lawley can follow her Instagram account.