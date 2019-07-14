Katie Couric, Woody Allen Reportedly Attended ‘Welcome Home’ Party For Jeffrey Epstein After Prison Release

Katie Couric and Woody Allen were reportedly among a group of celebrities and world leaders who gathered in Manhattan in 2010 for a “welcome home” party in honor of Jeffrey Epstein, the billionaire who had just served 13 months in jail for soliciting underage girls for sex.

The New York Times revealed details about the star-studded party, which included Britain’s Prince Andrew as a “guest of honor” and appearances from television personalities that also included Charlie Rose and George Stephanopoulos. The report noted that despite being branded a pedophile for preying on young girls, Epstein’s stature only continued to rise after his 2010 release from jail.

The year after the homecoming party attended by Couric and Woody Allen, among many others, Epstein attended what was called a “billionaire’s dinner” that included tech giants Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. Harvard University’s website also had a pop-up page praising Epstein’s accomplishments and praised the financier as he dedicated $10 million to charitable causes, the report noted.

The report added that the conviction for hounding young girls into committing sex acts did not close any doors for Epstein.

“Powerful female friends served as social guarantors: Peggy Siegal, a gatekeeper for A-list events, included him in movie screenings, and Dr. Eva Andersson-Dubin, a champion of women’s health, maintained a friendship that some felt gave him credibility,” the report noted. “Mr. Epstein put up a website showing Stephen Hawking and other luminaries at a science gathering he had organized.”

The connections Jeffrey Epstein maintained even after his conviction are under new scrutiny after the billionaire was hit with new charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy. As the Guardian noted, the indictment documents claim that Epstein “enticed and recruited, and caused to be enticed and recruited, minor girls” to “engage in sex acts with him, after which he would give the victims hundreds of dollars in cash.”

Katie Couric, Woody Allen, and the other celebrities who welcomed Epstein home from prison and continued to socialize with him are not the only ones coming under scrutiny. Former President Bill Clinton has also been targeted, as flight logs show that he was on 26 flights aboard Epstein’s private jet, which he was alleged to have used in his schemes to entice young women. President Donald Trump was also a onetime friend of Epstein, once having called Epstein a “terrific guy” who praised his taste in beautiful women and noted that Epstein liked them “on the younger side.”