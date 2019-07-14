Kim Kardashian’s Adorable Snap Of Baby Psalm & Brother Saint Melts Instagram’s Heart

Kim Kardashian hasn’t posted too many pictures of her recently-born son, Psalm West. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star deleted her initial announcement photo following backlash over potential sleep hazards – since then, the 38-year-old has only shared three pictures of the fourth child she recently welcomed with husband Kanye West. There’s been an update, though.

Earlier today, Kim updated her Instagram. She sent the platform a reminder of just how adorable 2-month-old Psalm is, alongside fresh insight into just how close Psalm’s bond is with older brother Saint.

The photo showed the siblings snuggled up on white bedding. Saint was lying in blue pajamas with moon-print motifs as he wrapped a caring arm around his baby brother. Much like the newborn, this 3-year-old was looking right at the camera. Psalm himself came clad in whites – it looked like Kim had picked comfy outfits for both of her boys. The KKW Beauty founder took to her caption to outline how the photo happened. Per her words, Saint had personally requested that a snap of himself and baby Psalm be taken. Given just how nuts fans are going, it looks like Kim nailed everything about the update.

Comments poured in from celebrities and fans alike.

Kim’s younger sister Kylie Jenner popped her head into the comments section.

“Ugh i love them,” she wrote with alien emoji.

“Love this bond” came from BFF Larsa Pippen.

Many comments saw fans draw comparisons – while some felt that Psalm resembles his older sister Chicago, others seemed convinced that this baby is the spitting image of his father. Together, Kim and Kanye are also parents to 6-year-old North, 3-year-old Saint, and 1-year-old Chicago. Overall though, it looked like Instagram was melting in unison. The platform’s turnout to Kim’s snap was impressive, with over 10,000 comments left in the first three hours of the post going live. Also indicative of the update’s popularity are the 1.8+ million likes clocked in the same time frame.

Kim seems to have adopted motherhood as part of her identity. The 20-something who spent the 2000s stumbling out of clubs with close friend and socialite Paris Hilton has changed. Kim’s image now comes with respect – her risqué wardrobe might still raise eyebrows, but her grounded and level-headed persona is largely well-received.

Alongside parenting her four children, Kim continues her multi-faceted status as a celebrity. She continues to feature heavily on Keeping Up with the Kardashians alongside juggling her cosmetics empire, public appearances, and legal studies – earlier this year, Kim announced plans to study law.

Fans wishing to see more of Kim and her brood should follow the star’s Instagram – family updates are fairly regular from Kim.