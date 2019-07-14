The Last Day Of Pamplona Running Of The Bulls Ends With Three More Gorings

The last day of the San Fermin festival ended with three more gorings in the streets of Pamplona. The event attracts over one million people each year, and there are always at least a dozen injuries, including falls and gorings courtesy of the bulls which run the streets.

On this last day of the festival, two Australians and one Spaniard were gored, and there was a total of eight hospitalizations to round out the annual event, according to The Daily Mail. Over the course of the eight-day festival, there were eight total gorings.

On this last day, the first man was gored in the leg before the bull flipped him over its horns and threw him onto the cobblestone street. The same bull then clipped two runners, pinning them up against a wall, goring one man in the arm and the other through the armpit.

All three men were taken to the hospital, but none of their wounds are considered life-threatening. There were no deaths this year, and only 16 people in total have died since the event started in 1910. The last human death occurred in 2009, according to the Red Cross, adding that the injuries each year include gorings, falls, and pinnings and crush injuries.

On the first day of the San Fermin festival, two men were injured as they were gored by bulls on the streets of Pamplona, reports The Inquisitr.

One goring on the first day was a 46-year-old man from San Francisco, and the other was a 23-year-old man from Florence, Kentucky. Both were injured by bulls during the opening course. None of the men injured were identified by name, but the man from San Francisco was gored through the neck in the city’s bull ring, and his injuries required emergency surgery, according to a representative from the city government. The other man was gored in the thigh at the same time as the third man from Spain was injured in a fall.

The festival, which attracts visitors from all over the world to the annual festival was glamorized by writer Ernest Hemingway in his novel, The Sun Also Rises.

But while most people come to participate or watch the running of the bulls or the bullfights, others turn up to protest what they see as cruelty to animals.

