Nicki Minaj Calls Fan A ‘Clown’ After They Compare Her To Cardi B On Twitter

Nicki Minaj had some time to set the record straight after an online user compared her to Cardi B and claimed she doesn’t support female rappers.

The “Megatron” rapper decided to respond to a Twitter post that was comparing her support of other women in hip-hop to Cardi B. According to HollywoodLife, the fan reportedly claimed that Minaj “would never” shout out other female rappers, as Cardi had done on Instagram live that same day. Minaj reportedly caught wind of the comment and decided to take to her own page to express her thoughts.

“Clown tingz. Keep my d**k out y’all mouth. 6 days ago NICKI started posting DIFF FEMALE RAPPERS ON HER PAGE. Btchs who write raps & respect an authentic come up. Yesterday y’all started this clown convo. Don’t fkn mention me. I’m the fkng GOAT. anybody who don’t know that,” Nicki tweeted, and also threw in a middle finger emoji.

Minaj has reportedly been showing support online since July 6. The Grammy winner has posted multiple videos on Instagram of women who have created their own verses to the beat of “Megatron.” Some women have also opted to share videos of themselves dancing, which Minaj has shared on her social media platforms as well.

The Inquisitr previously shared that rapper and producer Jermaine Dupri did an interview with PEOPLE Now in which he was asked about the current state of female hip-hop. The So So Def CEO stated that the current popular rappers in the industry haven’t proven themselves yet, and claimed that they were “strippers rapping.” After catching wind of the comments, Cardi stated that while she will continue to create sexually explicit songs because that is what her fans are drawn to, she encouraged her 47.3 million Instagram followers to listen to female rappers who currently rap about other issues. She also mentioned that the media should highlight more of the rappers, shouting out Tierra Whack, Rapsody, Kamaiyah, and Chika as the ones to watch.

The user’s comments against Minaj were seemingly used to bring up Minaj and Cardi’s previous beef with each other, which both rappers decided to squash in 2018, per HL.

Loading...

In addition to calling the user out on her own Twitter page, Minaj shared with her Twitter followers that the commenter is a fan of hers. The rapper pulled out a 2014 tweet from the commenter, in which he is defending Minaj. Minaj commented on the tweet with a clown emoji. The posts have since been deleted from Minaj’s timeline.

Fans of Nicki Minaj and Cardi B can follow them on social media.