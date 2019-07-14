‘Big Brother 21’ Week 3 Spoilers: POV Winner Revealed

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother Season 21.

Week 3 in the Big Brother house is coming to an end with the conclusion of the power of veto (POV) competition. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Nick Maccarone, Jessica Milagros, Cliff Hogg, Christie Murphy, Kathryn Dunn, and Jackson Michie all played in the veto competition, which took place Saturday night.

Big Brother Daily is reporting that Kathryn won the Veto, and is planning on using it to pull down Jessica, who currently sits on the block next to Cliff. Head of household (HOH) Nick has been planning to backdoor Nicole Anthony all week, so if Kathryn does, in fact, pull down Jessica, Nicole is likely going up.

Christie has been vocal with some of her Gr8ful alliance members about not voting out Nicole, because she likes her and doesn’t think she’s a threat to anyone’s game. Analyse Talavera agrees with Christie, and the two women are quietly campaigning to vote out Cliff over Nicole, who they feel is a bigger threat.

Over the past several days, Nick and Bella Wang have become a problem for Gr8ful, who are not happy with their alliance members. Nick, Bella, and Nicole have been fighting for the past several days, and most of Gr8ful is seeming to quietly take the side of Nicole. The mega-alliance is looking to target two of their members and get them out before the jury.

Bella and Nick are unaware they are the new targets in the house. Sonja Flemming / CBS

The Six Shooters alliance — which consists of Gr8ful members, save for Nick and Bella — realized they had enough votes to keep Nicole in the house on their own. The alliance plans to keep it secret that they are going to keep Nicole, which will completely blindside Nick and Bella come eviction night.

Christie and Jack are convinced that David Alexander will be rejoining the game from Camp Comeback and they plan to recruit him into their six-person alliance to take down Nick and Bella, as well as floaters like Jessica and Kathryn.

Loading...

There are almost four full days before eviction night, and it’s still possible that anything can change, and the target could go back to Nicole. It’s also possible, but unlikely, that Christie will use her diamond power of veto at the ceremony to put up Bella. The houseguests would then evict Bella on Thursday night, but that would place their enemy in Camp Comeback, giving her an opportunity to return.

It looks like the Six Shooters will wait for the Camp Comeback twist to be over before targeting Nick and Bella.

Big Brother airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET, and this Wednesday and Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.