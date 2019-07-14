Model Elisabetta Tai Escaped Jeffrey Epstein After Throwing A Vibrator At His Head

During an interview with the New York Post, former Italian model Elisabetta Tai described her encounter with alleged billionaire, convicted sex offender, and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, who The Inquisitr reported has long had an affinity for young girls and is accused of hiring private investigators to stalk and intimidate his victims.

According to Tai, she was given the address for Epstein’s Manhattan residence in 2004 after arriving in the United States, and was told that the financier was “in charge of Victoria’s secret.” She was told that Epstein could score her a modeling gig for the lingerie industry and that Epstein was “one of the most important people in modeling.”

After arriving at his townhouse, things took a turn for the strange. When Tai met Epstein, he reportedly began taking off his clothes until he was naked. Insider reports that he then allegedly laid on a massage chair next to his desk, asked Tai to approach him, and gave her a vibrator to massage him with.

At this point, Tai claims she “froze” before grabbing he vibrator, tossing it at Epstein’s head, and running out of the room. Before she was able to exit the townhome, Tai claims Epstein’s former girlfriend and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell grabbed her and said she “couldn’t leave,” adding that Epstein was “important’ and “a friend of President Clinton.”

Tai returned to her home country of Italy shortly after the experience, which she said changed her “for life.”

“It changed me for life. I thought I lived in a hateful world. It was shocking to realize that if I wanted to be a model in America, I was expected to work as a prostitute.”

'I just grabbed the vibrator and threw it at his head': Former model describes how she escaped Epstein in 2004 after she was told he was 'in charge of Victoria's Secret' https://t.co/QegRbNiBS6 — Business Insider (@businessinsider) July 14, 2019

Since his arrest earlier this month, details of Epstein’s past have been trickling out, and they paint a disturbing portrait of his life. Former students of Epstein’s at the Dalton School in Manhattan — a position he landed with no experience teaching — revealed to The New York Times that he is remembered as someone who acted inappropriately with teenage girls.

Loading...

“I can remember thinking at the time, ‘This is wrong,'” said Scott Spizer, who graduated from the school in 1976.

“There was a real clarity of the inappropriateness of the behavior — that this isn’t how adult male teachers conduct themselves,” said Millicent Young, who graduated from the school’s 1976 class.

One student even revealed that Epstein once attended a party thrown by students that involved drinking.

“It was weird,” said Paul Grossman, a 1978 graduate that heard about the party through the school’s grapevine. “Everyone talked about it.”