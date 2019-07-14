Prince Harry Excluded Princess Diana’s Brother, Charles Spencer, From Archie’s Christening

In the official photos from the christening of Archie Harrison, Prince Harry’s uncle, Charles Spencer, was noticeably missing. Both of Princess Diana’s sisters were in attendance, but her only brother did not attend the event.

According to Express, a royal rift between Princes Harry, William, and their uncle Charles has been brewing for a while, and while it’s unclear if he wasn’t invited or didn’t attend, it is obvious that there is an issue.

Princess Diana’s sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes, smiled broadly in the official photos, but her brother, the 9th Earl Spencer, was nowhere to be seen. Charles did attend the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but a growing rift between the men reportedly hit a breaking point, according to a royal source.

“It was no surprise that the Earl was not at the christening as he and Harry have been distant for a long time now. The falling out goes back years and it is hard to see them ever making amends. Harry has always been closer to his aunties and he is not a big fan of Charles or his wife.”

The source added that Charles is now paying a price for his selfishness.

Prince Harry's 'selfish' uncle Earl Charles Spencer snubbed at Archie's christening due to family feud https://t.co/g2uW6pyX5d — The Sun (@TheSun) July 14, 2019

Letters found at the home of Princess Diana in 2002 revealed that Lord Spencer turned down his sister’s request to move into the family’s Althorp estate after her separation from Prince Charles became public. The mother of Prince Harry had wanted to move into the Garden House on the estate, and her brother ended up refusing the request.

In the letter, Lord Spencer said no to the princess when she was clearly in crisis.

“I am sorry but I have decided that the Garden House is not a possible move. There are many reasons, most of which center on the inevitable police and press interference that will follow. I know you will be disappointed but I know I am doing the right thing for my wife and children. I am just sorry I cannot help my sister!”

Loading...

Earl Spencer then said that he could not give any part of his inherited property rent-free regardless, and said that he and his former wife really “value our privacy.”

While Charles Spencer and his current wife, Karen, were invited to the royal wedding, friends say it was telling that they were seated far away from the friends of the bride and the groom.