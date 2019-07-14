’90 Day Fiancé’: Jay Smith May Have Just Been Released From ICE Custody

It looks like 90 Day Fiancé star, Jay Smith, may have been released from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody, according to a report from Soap Dirt.

Smith, whose real name is Conroy St. Christopher, found himself in ICE custody following his arrest for violating a Protection From Abuse (PFA) order filed by his estranged wife, Ashley Martson, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Martson claims Smith tried to break into her home while she was on vacation and after calling the police, she said the responding officer suggested she file the PFA to prevent a repeat of the situation.

The couple met while Martson was on vacation in Jamaica and began a long-distance relationship until Smith proposed to Martson and they applied for a K-1 visa to move him stateside. After getting married, Smith was accused of cheating when his new wife found him talking to women online, just days after getting married in Las Vegas. The mother-of-two eventually forgave him but it doesn’t seem like he learned from his past mistakes and was caught cheating again with a woman he was paid to tattoo.

After realizing Smith had cheated again, Martson packed his things and called the police in an attempt to have him deported back to Jamaica. Martson claimed Smith had only been using her for a green card and that he should be forced to return to his home country as “payback,” as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Smith was taken into ICE custody several weeks ago and launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds to hire a lawyer. It seems the money he received from fans was put to good use since it looks like the Jamaica native is now a free man again. After his release, Smith surprised fans and followers by going live on his Instagram page.

Based on the report, it seems Smith went right back to his job at the tattoo shop. While live, he was “seen helping a female customer who wants a retouch of her tattoo,” Soap Dirt detailed.

Smith ended up stopping his live broadcast to give the customer his undivided attention, but promised his viewers that he’d be back shortly. Unfortunately, for those looking forward to Smith’s return, he has yet to get back online or share any news on his current situation.

As for his estranged wife, Martson has issued a “disclaimer” to viewers for the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? on TLC. Martson claims her thought process was impaired by medication she had been given at the time, according to a report from Newsweek.

“I was admitted and administered IV Dilaudid for 8 days straight. It clearly affected the frontal lobe of my brain,” she explained. “The part of the brain that you think and make choices with…that’s all! Have a great rest of your weekend.”

It’s unclear exactly what the reality TV star is referring to but fans won’t have to wait too long to find out during tonight’s episode.