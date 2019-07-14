Ana Cheri Flaunts Dangerous Curves In Sandy Beach Photo

Ana Cheri doesn’t like to leave her fans going too long without an update. The brunette beauty shares photos almost daily with her 12.4 million followers — and she never disappoints.

Sunday was no different. Cheri posted an image of herself with her BFF, Casey Martin, on a sandy beach wearing ripped jeans and a tiny top. Cheri, on her knees, gave her fans a nice angle of her pert derrière. She wore a pair of jeans with a huge rip under the back pocket, giving fans a peek at her glutes. The beauty also wore a skimpy white crop top that showed off her voluptuous chest. She wore her hair down in loose curls and her face was made up to perfection. She smoldered as she played with her hair and gave the camera a sexy look. With her back arched, the Instagram sensation proved that she can make anything she wears look good. Martin also rocked the ripped jeans look. The personal trainer paired a white triangle bikini top with her jeans.

Cheri said the photo was from earlier this year, adding that she hoped her followers had a nice weekend. Judging from the number of positive responses, it seemed for at least some of her fans, the photo brightened their day.

“You two look GORGEOUS!!!” one fan wrote.

“Absolutely breathtaking,” said another.

“Can you marry me plz,” one follower joked.

“Difficult to say which one of you is more gorgeous,” another said.

“Oh my God, how you look naturally gorgeous and hotty,” one fan wrote.

“Double trouble,” another fan quipped.

Cheri generally shows more skin in her photos, but this beachy snap proved that the beauty does not need to be wearing less clothing to look good. However, she has been spending plenty of time outside and on the beach enjoying the summer weather, which has resulted in many photos in which she is wearing sexy swimwear — to the delight of her fans.

Loading...

The stunner loves to work out, and recently attended 1st Phorms Summer Smash expo with Martin. Working out is a passion that Cheri likes to share with others. She often uploads videos of some of her favorite workout routines and exercises. She also owns Cheri Fit, which offers fitness apparel and accessories as well as workout programs to anyone interested in getting in shape.

Fans wanting to keep up with the brunette bombshell can follow her Instagram account.