Joe Jonas Shares Stunning Photo Of Sophie Turner In A Pink Swimsuit During The Couple’s Honeymoon

Just weeks after their second wedding ceremony, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are spending some quality time together during their romantic honeymoon.

The “Sucker” singer and the Game of Thrones alum are currently in the Maldives celebrating their marriage again. According to HollywoodLife, the two are currently embarking on a private trip in a stunning location. Both Jonas and Turner have shared photos from their trip on their respective Instagram pages, but one photo from Jonas, in particular, stands out. In the second snap of a slideshow on his timeline, the Jonas Brother shared a photo of his bride relaxing on a hammock near an incredible view of the ocean. The actress is resting on her stomach, showing off her derriere in a pink swimsuit. Her blonde hair is pulled up in a bun and she has sunglasses on the top of her head. Her face is makeup-free as she shows off her stunning engagement and wedding rings.

Jonas also shared a video of the private villa he and his wife are staying in. In the clip, Jonas is recording himself going down the water slide that ends with him falling directly into the blue ocean. The villa, which is situated right on the oceanfront, has multiple canopies for relaxation, as well as a walkway that leads to the sandy shoreline. According to Jonas’ tag, the couple is staying at Soneva Fushi. The singer also noted in his caption that he “found happiness,” referencing both the latest studio album recorded with his brothers — titled Happiness Begins — and the group’s documentary, Chasing Happiness.

At the time of writing, the photo slideshow received more than 900,000 likes from Jonas’ 11.7 million followers. The photos also received more than 3,000 comments from his fans.

“Duuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuude that’s INSANE,” one follower commented.

“This called me poor in 20 languages,” another commenter said of the venue.

Jonas and Turner, who have been dating since 2016, got married for the first time in Las Vegas shortly after the Billboard Music Awards back in May. The couple confirmed afterward that they were still moving forward with a wedding in Paris, as they had planned when they became engaged in 2018. The two had a more traditional ceremony on June 29 at a chateau in France. Us Weekly shared that Jonas was next to his famous brothers as he said “I do” to his actress wife, while Turner’s Game of Thrones co-star Masie Williams served as her maid of honor.

Loading...

Britain’s Got Talent alum Calum Scott also performed at the couple’s ceremony and gushed about the opportunity on Instagram.

“This weekend I had the honour of singing ‘You Are The Reason’ at the wedding of @joejonas & @sophiet and it was magical,” Scott wrote alongside a selfie from inside the bathroom at the luxury venue. “Thank you both for allowing me to be part of such an incredibly special day. You are perfect for each other.”