Bella Thorne Flaunts Major Cleavage In New Selfie Video

Bella Thorne shared a new selfie video as an Instagram Story, and it showed her wearing a neon green top that had a low neckline. She played with the camera and the way she lay, as she flaunted her cleavage. At one point, she lay sideways on the ground and pursed her lips for the camera. Her multiple necklaces were visible around her neck, along with her bright blue eye makeup. Bella applied the eye shadow to her inner eye, which offered a pop of color. Her lips, on the other hand, looked full and glossy.

The actress followed this up with a second Story where she joked about her reaction to the first video, which was arguably risque. She made silly faces, as she seems to want her fans to know not to take her too seriously.

In addition to these fleeting updates, Bella has been sharing photos of her tattoos lately. Yesterday, she unveiled a brand new sleeve that she got on her left arm. And today, she shared a photo of herself sitting on top of a counter, as she wore white bottoms and a sweater that she rolled halfway up her back. Thorne added a second photo to the set to reveal the tattoo, which read, “Bruised but not broken” in all caps.

The tattoo alludes to her book, Life of a Wanna-Be Mogul, which Bella has been promoting off and on. She’s sounded very excited about the success of the book so far, because it was the first time that she released her life story for her fans to read.

As a former Disney star, Bella’s had to fight to re-establish herself in the public eye. She opened up about her personal life to CR Fashion Book a few months ago.

“I do know that if Justin Bieber posts a photo of himself shirtless, nobody’s giving him a hard time, but if I post a picture of myself in a bikini, they’re like, You’re a whore,” she explained.

In addition, Bella revealed what has fueled her passion to constantly push herself to do better.

“My dad always said to me, If you’re going to do something, you’re going to be the f*cking best at it, or you’re going to die trying. Maybe I’ve brought that mentality too heavily into my life, but when I’m exhausted and don’t want to get out of bed and I’m dying on the inside, that’s the thing that pushes me,” she said.