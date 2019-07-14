Kylie Jenner Wears Nothing But A Floppy Sun Hat In New Instagram Photo

Kylie Jenner leaves little to the imagination in her new Instagram photo.

The 21-year-old makeup mogul Kylie Jenner just launched her new skin care line, Kylie Skin. To celebrate the launch, she took off for a lavish vacation with some of her friends. In typical Kylie fashion, every thing about the girls trip is over the top and extravagant. It wasn’t just a typical jet that the girls group took on their vacation, it was a private jet decked out in pink and white with the Kylie Skin logo on the side. Even the stewardess were dressed up in old fashioned looking pink and white uniforms. As an added touch, a light pink carpet was laid out leading up to the aircraft, according to US Weekly.

While Jenner never revealed the location of the celebration, it appears to be somewhere tropical. Upon arriving at the destination, she shared a series of Instagram posts showing the luxurious amenities she was enjoying. In one particular post, she and a friend hold up drinks poured into actual coconuts. The logo for her skin line is stamped on each of the coconuts.

But the photo that really is causing a buzz is Jenner’s most recent Instagram post that she shared on Sunday. In the photograph, she sits on the side of a stone fountain. She is wearing absolutely nothing besides an oversized floppy sun hat that conceals her face. She crosses one leg over the other, showing off her flawless tan skin, a clear nod to her new skincare line.

“Vacation mode,” she captioned the photo.

Just yesterday, Jenner released a sneak peek on Instagram of some of the body products fans can expect from her new skin line which is scheduled to drop on July 22. In her caption, she expressed her excitement regarding the new products.

“I’m so excited to reveal Drop Two for @kylieskin! This time its all about body…Coconut Body Lotion, Coconut Body Scrub, & my Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Body Oil. These amazing products launch on July 22nd along with the RESTOCK of my first drop!”

Joining Jenner on the extravagant vacation is Sofia Richie, Scott Disick’s 20-year-old girlfriend. Jenner and Richie duo have been getting closer over the past few months, particularly in the wake of Jenner dumping her once best friend, Jordyn Woods. Woods and Jenner were practically joined at the hip for years, until a scandal that took place back in February involving Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend NBA player Tristan Thompson. Thompson cheated on Kardashian, the mother of his daughter True, with Woods. Once the news broke, the entire family cut ties with Woods.