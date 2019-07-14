Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Are Reportedly Getting Along After He Refused To Allow Dream To Be On Her Show

Blac Chyna has reportedly chosen to forgive her ex, Rob Kardashian, for blocking their daughter Dream from appearing on Chyna’s reality show.

The model recently launched The Real Blac Chyna, her new show on streaming service Zeus. The series’ premise is to show the controversial star’s real life and her family, including her children — Dream, 2, and King Cairo, 5. However, HollywoodLife reported that Kardashian wasn’t comfortable with his daughter being filmed for Chyna’s show. The Arthur George creator sent a letter to Chyna’s attorney in which he refused to allow their daughter to appear on the show.

The letter prompted the Lashed cosmetics CEO to create and share a lengthy Instagram post regarding the ordeal. Chyna wrote that she was “disappointed” in the way Kardashian handled the situation. She also shared that Kardashian has had Dream on his family’s show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians on multiple occasions without Chyna’s consent. She also noted that as the executive producer on her show, Chyna had no intentions of having their daughter on set for “long hours,” which his letter reportedly claimed.

Since sending out the post back in June, Chyna is reportedly willing to squash the issue with her famous ex. An insider source revealed that although she was “very, very upset” after receiving Kardashian’s letter, she is willing to mend fences with him for their daughter’s sake, per HL.

“She wants peace in her life and the best for her kids so she chose to rise above it as she has done many times with Rob. The most important thing to her is her kids and for that reason, she wants to keep things good with her and Rob, that’s her priority,” a source said of Chyna. “Of course if Rob does come around and do the fair thing and let Dream be on her show that would be ideal, but she doesn’t have an ulterior motive, she just wants peace period.”

Rob Kardashian spent his first Father's Day at Disneyland with Blac Chyna and baby Dream. https://t.co/KnDGalLIM5 pic.twitter.com/h5LMwIPgtc — E! News (@enews) June 19, 2017

Chyna and Kardashian have had their share of drama since beginning their relationship in 2016. After the two split shortly after their daughter was born, the Rob & Chyna stars have been to court on multiple occasions over Dream’s custody.

More notably, Chyna filed a lawsuit in 2017 against Rob, his mother Kris Jenner, and his sisters Kim, Khloe, and Kylie, Entertainment Tonight reports. Chyna sued the family for “significant damages” after Rob shared private photos of Chyna’s body on social media, as well as accusing the former video vixen of cheating on him and abusing drugs and alcohol. The legal drama is reportedly still ongoing, though Chyna and Rob are reportedly still civil with each other.