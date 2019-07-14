Brooks Nader Goes Braless Under Major Plunge Dress

Last year, Brooks Nader was part of the Sports Illustrated Swim Search. Eventually, she’d go on to become this year’s first rookie, which is a big deal in her modeling career. Today, she shared a post to encourage and thank all of the aspiring SI models that showed up to the Swim Search. The post showed Brooks in a revealing white dress, and consisted of two photos.

The first photo was fun and flirty, as Nader leaned forward and placed her hands on her upper thighs. She appeared to be caught mid-laugh, as she wore her hair half up, half down. The dress was white with long sleeves, and she posed on top of a balcony of the W South Beach hotel.

On the other hand, the second photo showed Brooks standing up, as she revealed that her dress was not just flirty and fun, but also sexy, too. It featured a major plunge neckline which left her chest exposed, as she went braless for the look. She accessorized simply with a gold chain, and wore pink lipstick and silver eye shadow.

Unsurprisingly, many of Nader’s recent posts are all about Sports Illustrated, as the publication announced their “Sweet 17” group that was selected during the Swim Search yesterday. Typically, the group only has 16 models, but SI was unable to make a decision to cut the 17th person from the running.

Earlier this month, the model shared a behind the scenes peek at a photoshoot she did with Arthur Elgort. The photo showed her looking over her right shoulder and smiling widely, as a photographer held a camera to her right. Brooks posed against a white wall, and seemed to be nude and covering herself up with a colorful beach towel.

Previously, Nader revealed how she first got into modeling when she spoke with Bare Necessities.

“Before modeling, I was in college studying finance—ha! I was scouted via Instagram and started modeling a year ago. If I wasn’t a model, I would love to be an interior designer. I’m passionate about my friends and family, boxing, my career and helping others,” she added.

Like many models, Nader doesn’t seem to want to be boxed into just one sector of the entertainment industry.

“Acting in my first movie ever, Backtrace, was one of the most exciting things I’ve ever done. I’m starting to do more acting, so it’s all very new and challenging in the best way,” she explained.