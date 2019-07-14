Monica Lewinsky Has Epic Response To Worst Career Advice Question

Monica Lewinsky, who is still known for her scandalous affair with former president Bill Clinton more than 20 years ago, had a snarky comeback to a question about the worst career advice she had ever been given.

The question was posted on Twitter by Adam Grant, who asked his followers a fairly simple question.

“What is the worst career advice she ever received?” he tweeted out.

Her reply was epic.

“an internship at the white house will be amazing on your resume.”

The comment generated a decent amount of comments, many of which congratulated Lewinsky for such an incredible answer.

“You just won Twitter for the week,” one user wrote.

“This is why we love you, Monica,” penned another.

“Monica Lewinsky is the hero we need right now, but don’t deserve,” a third chimed in.

“now THAT’s how you own a situation. Hats off to you Monica,” another wrote.

For those too young to remember, Lewinsky’s life was turned upside down when it became public knowledge that she and then-president Bill Clinton had an affair between 1995 and 1997 while he was serving in the White House. The relationship came to light in 1998.

Clinton denied having any sexual relations with the 22-year-old intern while testifying before a grand jury in January of 1998. However, further investigation revealed evidence that he was being less than honest. A blue dress stained with Clinton’s semen suggested the two did have a sexual relationship.

The U.S. House of Representatives charged Clinton of perjury and later impeached him. However, he was acquitted on all charges during a 21-day Senate trial.

The affair became one of national interest, and Clinton finally admitted to the relationship in August of 1998.

“Indeed, I did have a relationship with Ms. Lewinsky that was not appropriate. In fact, it was wrong,” Clinton said, per the New York Daily News in 1998.

Lewinsky experienced public trauma from the scandal and also became an international celebrity because of it. In an essay she wrote for Vanity Fair, she said that the affair was consensual and added that any “abuse” she received from her relationship with Clinton “came in the aftermath, when I was made a scapegoat in order to protect his powerful position.”

The Price of Shame – a terrific, moving talk about humiliation and bullying by @MonicaLewinsky. I’ve followed her public talks of late, she is so very impressive, a proper force for good. https://t.co/lmMhS90UE6 — Derren Brown (@DerrenBrown) July 12, 2019

Lewinsky has bounced back from the scandal and has become an advocate against bullying and cyberbullying as a result of her experience with the press and everyone else who shamed her about having an affair with the president.