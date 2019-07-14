‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Reacts To Jokes About Her ‘Sex In A Windmill’ Ahead Of Fantasy Suite Dates

The Alabama beauty queen has a recommendation about windmills.

Hannah Brown is making it clear that she has an affinity for windmills. The Bachelorette star, who confessed to having sex in a windmill—not once, but twice!—while filming the ABC dating show—responded to franchise alum Nick Viall’s joke that he “just had lunch in a windmill” with Tyler Cameron, one of Brown’s final four suitors. Cameron also shared the same photo on his Instagram story with the caption, “Windmill talks with Nick,” according to Us Weekly,

Brown responded to the photo of Viall and Cameron by assuring them that windmills are a great place. The 24-year-old Bachelorette star posted a cheeky retort in the comments to Viall’s post.

“Ahh yes. I highly recommend the windmill; it’s a great place for a mid-day snack.”

In addition to Hannah’s hilarious response, Viall’s post scored comments from other celebs, including Bachelorette fan Demi Lovato, who noted that the photo of the two Bachelor Nation hunks is “the hottest photo on IG.”

Other fans asked Viall if he and Cameron “did it twice,” a clear nod to Brown’s on-camera reveal about her windmill tryst with a mystery suitor on The Bachelorette. Meanwhile, Lauren Zima, who dates Bachelorette host Chris Harrison, joked, “Is the windmill on OpenTable? I’m ready to make a res.”

Hannah Brown shocked fans earlier this month when a sneak peek of The Bachelorette’s final episodes showed her admitting she had sex with a contestant during filming.

“I f**ked in a windmill,” Brown told the cameras after a blowout with controversial contestant Luke Parker, who seemingly shamed her for having sex. “And guess what? We did it a second time!”

There's NEVER been a Fantasy Suite episode like this before.

(Also: WHO WAS IN THE WINDMILL??) #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/tATBwGDWCg — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) July 9, 2019

While many Bachelorette fans believe Brown slept with frontrunner Jed Wyatt during a date in Amsterdam, spoiler king Reality Steve has reported that pilot Peter Weber is the guy who got the windmill action with Hannah during a date in Greece, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

Reality Steve stands firm on his windmill scoop, as you can see by his tweet below.

I’m not sure why I’m getting emailed about people not believing it’s Peter who had the windmill sex. I mean, I guess you can choose to believe whatever you want, but I’m not just making this up. It was Peter. You’ll see on Monday. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) July 13, 2019

While Bachelorette fans have been in a frenzy over Hannah’s historic windmill romp, Hannah Brown has received support from fellow stars of the ABC franchise. Brown’s former Bachelor boyfriend, Colton Underwood, told Entertainment Tonight that he compares Hannah’s windmill moment to his famous fence jump after his temporary breakup with Cassie Randolph during his season of the show.

“I say what the fence was to me, the windmill is to Hannah,” Underwood told ET. “I know it’s sort of polar opposite of what my take on my season was, but I think that’s what’s so cool about the Bachelor franchise, is everybody has their own twists to things. You either get scrutinized for not having sex or scrutinized for having too much. There is no middle ground.”

Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.