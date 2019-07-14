Charges Dropped Against Kevin Hunter Jr. After Blowup Fight With His Father

Wendy Williams' son Kevin Hunter Jr. was arrested after a physical altercation with his father.

Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter’s divorce has been fierce and messy, and it’s even involved their teenage son, Kevin Hunter Jr. Since the beginning, William’s only child made it perfectly clear whose side he was on in terms of his parents’ divorce. He has stood by his mother since she filed for divorce from Hunter back in April. In May, Hunter Jr. got into a heated altercation with his father about the hefty amount of spousal support that Hunter was asking for from Williams. The incident ended with fists swinging, and the teen was arrested after allegedly punching his father in the face, according to The Grio.

Sources close to the family claimed that the altercation reached the level that it did because Hunter had accused his son of being brainwashed by his mother. The comment enraged the teen, so much so that he took a swing and ended up being placed in a headlock by his father. Following the incident, Hunter released a statement in which he said that he loved his son despite their differences and had no intention of pressing charges against him.

Last week, Hunter Jr. appeared in court and issued a not guilty plea. The charges were dropped, and the teen will not be facing assault charges after all.

As for Williams, she took some time away from The Wendy Williams Show for some rest and self-reflection. She told her audience a little bit about her trip during a recent episode.

“I was just a woman relaxing and gathering my thoughts. I had my books, my thoughts, thinking about you, but mostly gathering my life for me, and my son and my family.”

It’s been a rough past year for her — she not only had to watch her marriage of nearly 22 years fall apart but also spent time in a sober house as she worked on getting her addiction under control. Williams has struggled with substance abuse in the past, but the rumors regarding the downfall of her marriage only added to the struggle.

Just 3 months out of her divorce, Wendy Williams is already "crazy" about a new man. https://t.co/KJfobCWmNM pic.twitter.com/qQpmmiAwiv — E! News (@enews) July 8, 2019

She now claims to be happy and healthier than ever. She has also begun dating someone new, though she didn’t tell her audience the special guy’s name.