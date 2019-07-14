‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For The Week Of July 15: Nikki Spirals Downward

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of July 15 through 19 brings intense turmoil for Adam as the odds continue to stack up against him. Plus, Victor ties up loose ends as Nikki spirals, and Jack makes a stunning decision.

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) exposes a secret, according to SheKnows Soaps. Paul (Doug Davidson) let Chelsea know the cause of Calvin’s (John Burke) death is natural, so she’s in the clear. However, when Rey comes to debrief Nick (Joshua Morrow), he lets Chelsea know that Adam (Mark Grossman) tried hard to set her up by giving Paul the incriminating recording of her.

Despite the worry of Adam, Nick wants Chelsea to stay in town. She has no more reason to run now that they know what happened to Calvin. Plus, together, Nick believes they can fight Adam and keep him from taking their boys, but Chelsea isn’t so sure. Later in the week, Nick prepares to fight.

Speaking of Adam, he ambushes Sharon (Sharon Case) on a day out with Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind), The Inquisitr reported. It seems Sharon finally saw the light about the man who once kidnapped Faith and made her believe Faith had died. Sharon lets Adam know she’s unimpressed with his behavior in recent weeks, and Adam is in danger of losing one of his remaining allies in Genoa City.

Another person Adam trusts, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) may not end up being so trustworthy after all. Phyllis ensures her tracks are covered as it becomes more apparent that she is using Adam for her own means. Plus, Adam faces issues on another front as Michael (Christian LeBlanc) and Kevin (Greg Rikaart) plot against him. Soon, Adam will find himself with nobody on his side.

Elsewhere, Victor (Eric Braeden) addresses unfinished business. He’s struggling with some vicious side effects, but he’s still mostly lucid. Victor needs to make sure he has all the loose ends tied up while his mind still works well.

Later, Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) big night spirals out of control, and things could get incredibly tricky. She’s struggling right now as Victor deals with declining mental capacity, and it may be more than Nikki can take.

Although Billy (Jason Thompson) is struggling, he gives Jack (Peter Bergman) advice, and it’s possible that Jack listens because he visits their sister, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) in Paris. While Jack is there, he makes a decision that changes the Abbott family forever.

During the week, Cane (Daniel Goddard) manages to surprise Jill (Jess Walton), and her shock could have something to do with Traci (Beth Maitland.) Ultimately, Traci gets Cane to open up, and they have a nice time together.

Finally, Abby (Melissa Ordway) makes a bold move regarding Nate (Sean Dominic), and sparks fly between these two.