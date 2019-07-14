Kylie Jenner Invites Sofia Richie To Her Summer Girl’s Trip In Celebration Of Her Skincare Line

Kylie Jenner is proving that she and Sofia Richie have a connection outside of Scott Disick by inviting the model for a celebratory event.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO is spending her weekend celebrating her latest launch into the beauty industry. Earlier this year, the young billionaire announced that she will be venturing into skincare with her own line, Kylie Skin. In celebration of the launch, HollywoodLife reports that Jenner invited multiple women entrepreneurs and influencers on a girls’ trip in honor of the collection.

In addition to having her bestie Anastasia “Stassi” Karanikolaou and her assistant Victoria Villarroel by her side, Jenner also invited Richie for the festivities. The model shared photos on her Instagram Stories from the girl’s trip. In one clip, she is showing the private jet that Jenner has for her guests, which is decked out in pink. Richie was also gifted with a pink fluffy blanket, a pink Kylie Skin pillow, and a pink Kylie Skin eye mask while on the plane.

Jenner also shared photos from the trip on her own Instagram page. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star brought her daughter Stormi along for the trip and showed her and her squad wearing pink tie-dye sweatsuits as they boarded the plane. In two photos of the slideshow, Richie is seen jumping in the air while wearing sunglasses with her blonde hair pulled back. Many of Jenner’s 140 million followers were in awe over how the young mogul chose to commemorate her business move.

“How much money u got? Kylie: A LOT,” one follower commented.

“Over here wishing I was part of the crew,” another follower chimed in.

Jenner and Richie have reportedly been close since she began dating Disick in 2017. Many fans know that Disick and Jenner’s older sister Kourtney Kardashian were in a relationship for almost a decade and share three children together, Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4. HollywoodLife reports that Jenner was the one to initiate a real friendship between Richie and Kardashian for the sake of Kardashian and Disick’s co-parenting relationship.

“Kylie is playing a big part now, she’s helping them become real friends,” a source said. “She’s arranged few girls-only get-togethers so that Sofia and Kourtney could hang in a group and casually get to know each other better.”

The source also shared that Richie has won Kardashian over by “being herself” and the two have been able to have a genuine bond outside of Disick.

Fans of Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie can follow them on Instagram.