’90 Day Fiancé’: Jay Smith’s Sister Claims Ashley Martson Has A Sugar Daddy

After appearing on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé, Jay Smith, whose real name is Conroy St. Christopher Smith, has gained quite the negative reputation. Jay has been accused by his estranged wife, Ashley Martson, of cheating, abuse, lying, and most recently, a burglary attempt at her home while she was on vacation. While the Jamaican-born tattoo artist sits within the walls of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center, his sister, Ornella “Poochie” Smith, is attempting to set the record straight, according to a report from Soap Dirt.

Poochie is claiming her brother isn’t the only one at fault for the demise of the couple’s marriage, and she is now sharing information regarding Ashley’s personal and love life, including the fact that the mother-of-two allegedly had a sugar daddy during her relationship to Jay.

“I hate you for everything that you’ve been doing to my brother,” Poochie wrote. “Even when you know you’ve been cheating on him first!”

The Jamaican woman went on to say that Ashley “[has] been going to Delaware every Tuesday to f**k some old man for $1,000,” before adding that her brother was “forced to be okay with” the arrangement after learning about it.

Ashley’s former sister-in-law is also claiming that the 90 Day Fiancé star reportedly duped fans into thinking she had undergone surgery because of complications associated with lupus, but actually had a tummy tuck instead, according to a separate Soap Dirt report.

Poochie believes Ashley used the money she collected from fans via a GoFundMe campaign to get cosmetic surgery instead of using the money toward her health issues.

This isn’t the first time Ashley has faced accusations of being duplicitous. Earlier this year, viewers of the show accused her of faking her lupus diagnosis, and several members of the 90 Day Fiancé cast called the couple out for “fraud,” as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Jay’s sister also took shots at the show’s production company, claiming the show staged the infamous barbershop cheating situation in order to test Jay’s loyalty. She said Ashley was aware of the setup and admitted that Jay fell into the trap set by the production team, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

It’s worth noting that the claims made by Poochie have not been confirmed, but fans of the show will be able to watch the rest of the couple’s story unfold during tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? on TLC.