Monica Lewinsky’s Hilarious Answer On Worst Job Advice She Ever Got: W.H. Internship ‘Amazing On Your Resume’

Monica Lewinsky played a key role in one of the biggest political scandals in recent memory, but at least she can keep a sense of humor about it.

The former White House intern — whose relationship with then-President Bill Clinton became an international scandal — took to Twitter on Sunday to join a Twitter thread about the worst job advice people have ever received. In her tweet, Lewinsky decided in retrospect that the chance to work for a sitting president may not have been that great of a career opportunity.

Lewinsky shared that the worst career advice she’s received was that”an internship at the white house will be amazing on your resume.”

Ever since the political scandal that enveloped Lewinsky when she was a 22-year-old intern fresh out of college, she has become more vocal about the affair and what it did to her both personally and professionally. In a docuseries that aired last year, she said that her life was derailed after the scandal and Clinton’s impeachment.

In the A&E docuseries, called The Clinton Affair, Lewinsky revealed new details about her affair with Clinton in the Oval Office and the efforts he undertook to keep the relationship under wraps. Lewinsky explained how Bill Clinton revealed to her that their relationship was going to come under the microscope as part of a sexual harassment lawsuit brought against him by Paula Jones.

As Lewinsky said, Clinton did not offer much support to the terrified 22-year-old.

“I was petrified. I was frantic about my family and this becoming public,” Lewinsky said, via The Guardian.

“He did not say: ‘Listen, you’re going to have to lie here.’ But on the flip side, he also didn’t say: ‘Listen, honey, this is going to be really awful – we’re going to have to tell the truth.’ “

After many years of avoiding the spotlight, Monica said that filming the docuseries was her way of acknowledging the past and her thought process while engaging in the affair with Clinton. She also noted that Bill Clinton himself seemed to avoid continued scrutiny, with The Guardian noting that in a Today show interview, he even said that he didn’t feel the need to apologize to Monica.

Monica Lewinsky jokes about bad career advice 20 years after Bill Clinton was impeached for lying about their affair https://t.co/43uaUXqXCA — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) July 14, 2019

In an essay for Vanity Fair, Monica wrote that if Clinton could talk about it, then she could as well.

“Throughout history, women have been traduced and silenced,” she wrote. “Now, it’s our time to tell our own stories in our own words.”