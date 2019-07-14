Olivia Culpo Flaunts Legs In Bright Pink Mini Dress

According to the geotag on her latest Instagram post, Olivia Culpo is currently in sunny Miami, Florida. She shared an Instagram update that flaunted her toned physique in a gorgeous pink mini dress — in three different shots.

In the picture, Culpo rocked a sexy pink mini dress that was scandalously short. The dress had a closed-neck top that hid her cleavage, but a sliver of her abdomen was on display thanks to the button and cutout details at the waist.

The part of her dress that flaunted her physique most was the length. The dress barely skimmed mid-thigh length, and showcased Culpo’s toned legs. The bright pink shade of the dress looked incredible against her tanned skin. She accentuated her legs even more when she paired the mini dress with some gold pointed toe stiletto heels.

Culpo kept the accessories very minimal for the look, and didn’t rock a single accessory besides some subtle earrings and her metallic shoes. She further embraced the vibrant hue of the dress by wearing a bright pink lip color as well.

Culpo was feeling herself in the dress so much that she made a collage with three different photos of herself walking down the same street in Miami. In two shots, she rocked serious model face, while in the middle shot she had given someone in the distance a big smile.

Her 4.2 million Instagram followers couldn’t get enough of the model in the bright dress, which according to her caption had her feeling like a rose. The shot received over 18,900 likes in just 20 minutes and plenty of fans expressed their admiration for her beauty in the comments.

Culpo has had a bit of a rough couple of months, due to her split with NFL player Danny Amendola, as Us Weekly reports. Culpo got real about the difficulties of dating with the outlet.

“What I struggle with is the people are, like… they don’t love you for you. Like, our families love us for us, our friends love us for us, and [with men] it’s like, without the hair and makeup and everything… they fall in love with the idea of you.”

The breakup between the duo wasn’t exactly friendly. As Us Weekly reports, Amendola took to his Instagram page following the breakup and shared a video that he’s since deleted. In the caption, Amendola harshly commented that “Olivia chooses and wants to be noticed on the internet” and even spilled the dirt on their intimate time together.