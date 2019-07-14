Camille Kostek Dons Tiny Bikini As She Practices Her Runway Walk For Miami Swim Week

Camille Kostek is taking part in this year’s Miami Swim Week, and Sports Illustrated shared a behind-the-scenes sneak peek. The video showed the model practicing her runway walk in a carpeted room, as she boldly stomped the floor in a tiny red bikini top and matching bottoms. She also wore a flowy coverup that wrapped around her waist and gave her look a ton of movement. Kostek is notably one of the three Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition covergirls, and her popularity is evident. Even though the photo was only posted 15 minutes ago, it’s received over 19,000 views.

Kostek has popularized her motto, which is “never not dancing.” She’s often spotted doing just that, whether it’s at an SI event or when she’s spending time with her friends. And so her practice walk for Swim Week also included some dance moves. She was seen walking towards the camera with a serious look on her face, but as she turned to walk back, she broke out in a couple of dance moves that prompted squeals from the girl who was videotaping her.

Camille wore her hair half up, half down for the video, and appeared to be makeup-free. Fans can hope for more updates from the show later on.

Meanwhile, the model has been sharing non-swimsuit updates on her personal Instagram feed. One such update was from yesterday, which showed her taking a selfie of her amazing hair. She wore a brightly patterned blue top or dress, and smiled as she looked over her left shoulder. You could see someone holding the phone in the foreground, while her reflection was visible in a round mirror or photo filter. Her hair was done with a heavy right part and luxurious curls.

Camille arguably had her biggest break when she decided to attend the open casting call for Sports Illustrated, as she’d eventually land the cover. Previously, Kostek opened up to People about her journey to get there.

“In the past, I felt like I used to beat myself up a little more, just because it was hard to breakthrough. I would be like: ‘I want to drop 15 pounds in three weeks and lose an inch and a quarter off my thighs and my hips and my waist and do this and that,'” she admitted.

