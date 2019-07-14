Kailyn Lowry Shares Rare Hawaii Snap Of Her Kids & Leah Messer’s: ‘They Didn’t Film Me On This Trip’

Fans gearing up for details of Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer’s recent Hawaii vacation should consider themselves lucky – as The Inquisitr reports, Teen Mom 2 won’t be airing footage of both mothers as it covers all things Hawaii.

“They didn’t film me on this trip so you’ll only see Leah & her kids,” Kailyn wrote on social media.

The 27-year-old has, however, shared a snap to make up for her statement. The mother of three’s July 13 Instagram update followed a string of posts showcasing her Hawaii travels – while some have featured Kailyn herself, this one was all about the kids. Given that the update sent out all six of the children forming Kailyn and Leah’s families, it’s likely ticking boxes for fans of the MTV franchise.

Kailyn’s photo showed her three sons Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux alongside Leah’s three daughters Adalyn, Aliannah, and Aleeah. The cheerful picture came with grinning faces, an ocean setting, and old trees that seemed to have provided some fun – some of the kids could be seen climbing or holding onto the trunks. It also looked like the mothers had outfitted their kids in traditional Lei garlands. Between the long flowing dresses on Leah’s girls and the dapper shorts on Kailyn’s boys, it further appeared that these moms had done some beach-appropriate shopping. The squad of six looked relaxed as they posed for their team moment.

As fans of Teen Mom will know, getting the cast’s girls together is a big deal. Over on Teen Mom OG, Maci Bookout is filmed in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Meanwhile, Catelynn Lowell is in Michigan. The cast will fly out for reunions, but they generally come isolated from one another. It’s a similar deal on Teen Mom 2. It looks like Kailyn and Leah have spent some quality time together in the same location, though.

Fans have definitely been picking up on the joint nature of Kailyn’s photo.

“This makes me so happy after all these years all these kids get to hang out,” one fan wrote.

Kailyn personally responded.

“Honestly! And the kids get along like they’ve always been besties,” she replied.

Both Kailyn and Leah were introduced to viewers on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant. While Leah was filmed as she discovered that she was expecting twins, Kailyn was followed as she battled the trials and tribulations of being pregnant with first-born son Lincoln. Both mothers have come a long way since their early days on the franchise.

