Instagram Bombshell Pamela Alexander Flaunts Her Killer Curves In Cleavage-Baring Bodysuit

Pamela Alexander is heating up the internet in her latest racy snap, with the Instagram bombshell sporting a bodysuit that just barely contained all her curves.

Alexander took to Instagram to share the snap with fans this weekend, showing off her curvy physique in high heels and a glittery suit as she posed against a wall. Pamela lamented in the caption that she was bothered that her hand was cut out of the picture, noting that this was the best of the dozens of snaps she took, but fans didn’t seem to mind at all.

“it’s ok no 1 looking for your hand lady,” one person wrote.

“I’m sorry you don’t take bad pictures,” another said.

It’s not clear if she takes bad pictures, but the ones that Pamela decides to share with her more than 2 million Instagram followers always seem to make a great impression. The curvy model has continued to build her following as she branches out into promotional work with major fashion and swimwear companies. Pamela has gained a reputation as one of the most body-positive models on Instagram, proudly showing off her full-figured physique and offering words of encouragement to her followers to love themselves however they may look.

Pamela is likely making some nice revenue as she spreads her positivity. While the model hasn’t disclosed how much she’s making through her racy snaps, the marketing firm DigiDay reported that Instagram influencers can earn about $1,000 per 100,000 followers for each post, depending on the size of their audience.

Because Pamela sports a following that has passed 2.5 million and is growing by tens of thousands every day, she’s likely near the top of the pay scale.

“[B]rands can start with $250 per Instagram post for social stars with less than 50,000 followers, then add roughly $1,000 per 100,000 followers per post. For well-known celebrities, the price has to go much higher. Kim Kardashian, for instance, reportedly charges over $250,000 for an Instagram photo,” the report noted.

It’s not all about revenue for Pamela Alexander. Aside from the racy pictures she frequently shares on her Instagram page, Pamela also gives fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of what goes into her photo shoots and uses the platform to interact with those fans. In a recent picture, she asked for some thoughts on an outfit and whether it would be appropriate for a first date.

Those who want to see more from Pamela Alexander can check out her Instagram page.