Victoria’s Secret Model Megan Williams Showcases Her Enviable Figure In Grand Cayman Bikini Snap

Megan Williams has been enjoying the summer, and on Sunday, she showed off her enviable figure in a sexy yellow bikini.

The Victoria’s Secret model shared a photo in which she was standing in a sun-filled bathroom near a glass wall. The beauty played with the bright white curtain as she looked down at the floor. She wore a bandeau-style bikini top with high-cut bikini bottoms, and her pose showcased Williams’ endless legs and fabulous abs. With her wavy hair falling around her shoulders, the model looked every bit ready for summer weather.

In the photo’s caption, Williams said she was going to hunt for sea turtles. The model’s fans loved the snap.

“With respect you have an awesome body,” one fan wrote.

“Instead of turtles I found a sea Angel,” another fan said.

Turtles are actually a part of something Williams is passionate about — the oceans. In an interview with Fox News, the model said that she thought it was important to raise awareness for the health of the oceans because they are vital to human existence.

“I just think anything benefiting us, our ocean, and our Earth is really important. I’m learning a lot about the different ways we can help,” she said.

When asked what she thought we could do to help the oceans, she said reusing items could have a big impact.

“Bring your own straw, bring your own cup, bring your own bag with you, because a lot of the plastic is affecting the wildlife in the ocean,” she said.

It’s great to see the beauty supporting such a great cause, and many fans think it is just good to see Williams in the public sphere — regardless of what she is doing.

Interestingly, Williams never set out to be a model. She happened to be discovered when she was eating McDonald’s in a shopping mall one day when she was 14. She said that it was a “crazy coincidence” that someone approached her and asked her if she’d like to participate in a competition in her hometown. From there, she worked with GUESS, and eventually Victoria’s Secret.

Loading...

To keep her figure in tip-top shape, Williams works with a personal trainer. She said she enjoys Pilates and walking, adding that she has always enjoyed working out, so it never seems like a chore to exercise.

“For me, working out has always been something I love. I’ve always been interested in sports and just keeping active and fit,” she said.

Fans wanting to keep up with Williams can follow her Instagram account.