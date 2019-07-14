Eminem’s Stunning Daughter, Hailie Scott, Flaunts Toned Abs In Sexy Bra & Leggings

Eminem’s Stunning daughter, Hailie Scott, has been making a name for herself in recent years.

The brunette beauty is a frequent poster on Instagram, sharing plenty of sexy and fashion-forward photos for her army of 1.6 million followers. The 23-year-old recently graduated from Michigan State University and since then, she has become a popular figure on social media. In the most recent image that was shared with her loyal fans, Hailie shows off her amazing body in a workout outfit.

In the selfie that was snapped in a mirror that appears to be in her home, Scott covers her face with her phone while rocking a plain white baseball cap. She wears her long, dark locks down and straight, leavings little to be desired in a sexy-chic workout ensemble that has a black and white pattern all over it. The bra leaves little to the imagination with a mesh panel in between her chest that shows off plenty of cleavage for fans.

Along with the bra, she rocks a matching pair of leggings that show off her toned legs while her killer abs take center in the snapshot. Just behind her is a bed and a wood paneled wall, making for a stunning photo backdrop. Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned Hailie a ton of attention from her loyal following with over 80,000 likes and 700-plus comments.

A few fans took to the post to ask the beauty where she purchased her bra and leggings while countless others couldn’t help but comment on her amazing figure. A few other followers simply took to the post because they can’t get over how grown-up Eminem’s daughter is.

“If someone punched u in the abs their fist would shatter lol,” one follower commented.

“All that hard work is really paying off you look great Hallie! [sic]” another Instagram fan raved.

“You definitely are the meaning of hard work. When I watch your videos i get so inspired. Thank you tho. And you look beautiful,” one more gushed.

And while Hailie posts a lot of photos of herself in workout gear, she also shares plenty of fashion-forward photos as well. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Scott showed off her fashion sense while posing on top of a concrete wall near a parking garage. The Michigan State alum sits down, leaning her weight back on one hand while putting the other hand in her hair. With her legs out in front of her, Hailie strikes a pose as she rocks a pair of skintight black biker shorts that showcase her toned legs. On the top, the 23-year-old rocks a baby blue, cropped sweatshirt that goes perfect with her pants.

Like all of her other images, this one earned her plenty of attention with over 66,000 likes in addition to 530-plus comments.