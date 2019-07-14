‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Wows In Tight Bikini

Kailyn Lowry’s recent social media updates have come straight from her Hawaiian vacation. The Teen Mom 2 star’s latest Instagram post might have a Dallas, Texas geo-tag, but it’s kept up the beachy vibes. The 27-year-old’s July 13 snap sent fans sizzling swimwear, a lounger setting, and a reminder that Kailyn digs Dallas’ Hotel Crescent Court Spa.

Late last night, Kailyn updated her account. A glamorous photo showed the mother of three comfortably seated outdoors on a striped lounger amid potted greenery. The high-end feel from Kailyn’s terrace setting has been seen before – just last month, Kailyn sent fans an Instagram update from the same poolside spot. It looks like Kailyn is back in her bikini.

Kailyn looked radiant as she posed in her two-piece. The geometric-print bikini was a busy one – alongside segmented pattern motifs, the swimwear’s palette seemed to have included most colors of the rainbow. Jet blacks were offsetting pinks, purples, oranges, and aquas among other hues for a bright, bold, and slightly futuristic finish. Kailyn herself appeared glowing as she showcased her best smile, a strewn leg, and her famous arm tattoos. While home selfies from Kailyn and her brood mostly come with simple lighting and a low-key feel, something about this snap was throwing fans a polished edge. This MTV face was definitely looking Instagram-ready.

Curvy as she may be, Kailyn has a knack for finding trendy outfits that flatter her frame. This bikini seemed to be just one such example. Fans spotting Kailyn’s caption will have noted that the swimwear came from a range owned by another reality face – Kailyn was outfitted in Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s merch. Kailyn’s hand-held beverage came from a brand that’s a little higher-profile, though. Coca-Cola is, after all, the biggest soda brand on the planet.

Kailyn’s recent Hawaii vacation has been a talking point for fans. Cute snaps of this mother and her three children were well-received by social media fans, but the trip brought something else. Kailyn was joined by Teen Mom 2 co-star Leah Messer and her three daughters. The result seemed to be two mothers and their kids having a blast on an adventure and fun-filled break.

Kailyn’s bikini update did not go unnoticed. It had racked up over 42,000 likes within eight hours of going live. While this mother will face her social media trolls – and they definitely showed their faces in the comments section – most fans seemed to give Kailyn and her look the thumbs-up.

