Victoria’s Secret Model Alessandra Ambrosio Shares Smoldering Picture Of Herself Rocking Barely-There Bikini

Alessandra Ambrosio sure knows how to make a great impression, whether it’s on the runway or at the beach.

The Victoria’s Secret stunner was photographed this weekend rocking a very skimpy bikini as she and new husband Nicolo Oddi vacationed on the beach in Mykonos. Pictures of the revealing display were published by the Daily Mail, which noted that Alessandra had her famously fit body on display.

“The Victoria Secret’s model, 38, put on a smitten display with her beau as she flaunted her enviable toned stomach and perfect proportions in a tiny red bikini,” the report noted. “She decorated her body with stacks of beaded bracelets and layered elegant chains across her decolletage.”

Alessandra shared a close-up snap of the red bikini on Instagram on Sunday morning, showing her perfectly toned body as she reclined by the beach and enjoyed a drink.

The picture was an instant hit with fans, garnering thousands of likes and compliments from her 10 million followers.

“Unreal babe,” one person wrote.

“Goddess,” another commented.

Alessandra and Nicolo looked very much in love during their trip to Mykonos, the Daily Mail report noted, as the Victoria’s Secret model couldn’t keep her hands off her husband, rubbing his back and wrapping her arms around him. It was a family affair as well, with Alessandra’s 10-year-old daughter, Anja Louise Ambrosio Mazur, joining the couple and swimming in the crystal clear waters of Mykonos.

Alessandra Ambrosio is no stranger to showing off her body. She started with Victoria’s Secret when she was just 19 and worked as a Victoria’s Secret Angel for the next 17 years. She was actually just 12 years old when she started her career in modeling, meaning she is nearing her fourth decade in the business. Alessandra has learned the importance of fan service during that time — the Brazilian beauty also has a penchant for wearing skimpy swimwear and sharing some of the revealing looks with her fans.

Alessandra Ambrosio packs on the PDA with her beau Nicolo Oddi during sun-drenched Mykonos holiday: The Victoria Secret's model, 38, packed on the PDA – despite being away with her ex-fiance Jamie Mazur – as they spent a day at the beach in Mykonos on… https://t.co/pzVidWuPMa pic.twitter.com/qX1mwN40IQ — RushReads (@RushReads) July 14, 2019

Alessandra recently took to Instagram to share some other pictures of herself wearing revealing swimwear as she took a dip in a pool in Ibiza, Spain. This trip was also part of her apparently extended honeymoon with Nicolo Oddi — Alessandra shared a shot of the couple smiling together as they cuddled close and then another where they shared a kiss.

