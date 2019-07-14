Hilde Osland Excites Her Fans Wearing Sexy Lingerie In Stunning Double Mirror Snap

Hilde Osland got a little creative with mirrors on Sunday in a series of photos that thrilled her fans.

In the snap, the blond beauty stood in front of two mirrors wearing a skimpy green bra and thong panties. The model posed for the camera as each mirror reflected her image — a look that resulted in several reflections of the model. The angles gave her fans incredible views of her front and back side. Her flat abs, shapely hips, and lean legs took center stage in the snaps. Osland wore a full face of makeup that included a smokey eye and a coral color on her lips. She played with her long, wavy hair as it fell in loose curls down her back. She accessorized the look with a dainty gold necklace and earrings.

The first photo, taken from a distance, gave fans a nice shot of Osland’s perky derrière as she gazed into a mirror with an out of frame mirror behind her reflected the image. The second photo was more close up and gave fans a nice view not only of Osland’s lovely figure, but her pretty face as well.

Needless to say, her fans enjoyed the snaps. In the post’s captions, the Norwegian beauty wanted to know what language her followers spoke. While some took the time to answer her question, others remained distracted by the stunning snap.

“Hard to speak any language when your jaw is on the floor,” one fan wrote.

“Wow that really looks good on you beautiful,” a second said.

“Many Hilde’s means many smiles from us!” a third joked.

“I see five dimensions of perfect,” another quipped.

“I almost fell out my chair when I opened Instagram,” one follower confessed.

“Mirror mirror on the wall, who’s the fairest of them all?….. do we even need to ask?!” another fan said.

The Instagram sensation regularly posts to her profile to keep her 1.2 million followers entertained — and she knows how to work the camera. Most of her images showcase her fantastic figure, but every so often the beauty gives glimpses into her personal life.

A look through Osland’s Instagram stories shows that the blond bombshell also enjoys snowboarding and hiking. Those kinds of outdoor activities must surely help to keep her figure trim and toned. She visits to exotic locations and often shares gorgeous photos from her travels.

Fans wanting to keep up with the Norwegian beauty can follow her Instagram account.