Buxom Model Ashley Graham Flaunts Bikini Body On The Beach

Ashley Graham is once again making a splash with her sexy bikini shots. The stunning Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition cover girl was recently featured in a head-turning beachside photo that sent vacation vibes all over Instagram.

Snapped on a white, sandy beach, Ashley put her voluptuous curves on display in an itty-bitty string bikini and earned some viral attention for doing so. Interestingly enough, her tantalizing two-piece was one of her own creations, designed as part of Ashley’s long-standing collaboration with beachwear label, Swimsuits For All.

Shared on Saturday on the brand’s Instagram page, the photo immediately became a crowd favorite, and for good reason. For one thing, Ashley looked spectacular in the sizzling bikini. The bubbly plus-size model unabashedly flaunted her hourglass figure in the teeny two-piece, showing off some dangerous curves in the daring pool item.

To make matters doubly enticing, the brunette bombshell was joined by her gorgeous sister, Abigail Graham Ralston, for a fun-filled photo shoot that reeled in some serious engagement on Instagram. As it usually happens whenever Swimsuits For All shares a photo of Ashley slaying the beach babe look, the new pic stirred a lot of reaction on the brand’s social media page. The girls’ sun-drenched beach snap kept fans glued to their screens and ended up garnering upwards of 4,700 likes.

As with any photo shoot that brings the two Graham sisters together, the snapshot saw the two ladies modeling the torrid swimwear with heaps of confidence, lots of attitude, and a substantial dose of charm. Photographed on a tropical beach, one strewn with coconut trees and quaint, colorful beach huts, Ashley and Abigail showed off their curvaceous bikini bodies as they struck a droll pose for the camera.

Standing on opposite sides of a tall coconut tree, the two gorgeous ladies flung their hands in the air and flashed beaming smiles to the photographer as they showcased the chic, eye-catching swimsuits. While their cheerfulness was certainly contagious, their vivacious pose also called attention to their fabulous beach attire.

Ashley sported a skimpy floral bikini made up of a colorful cut-out top and a tiny yellow triangle bottom. Not one to hold back in front of the camera, the 31-year-old stunner showed some serious skin in the revealing two-piece, unapologetically flaunting her bountiful curves in the minuscule string bikini. The low-cut bikini top showcased a decent amount of cleavage, luring one’s gaze toward Ashley’s buxom assets. Likewise, her curvy hips and strong thighs were also on display, as the high-waisted string bikini bottom highlighted her shapely frame.

As many of her fans will remember, the ravishing Sports Illustrated swimsuit model showcased the bold yellow bikini on her personal Instagram page as well.

Meanwhile, Abigail rocked a vividly-colored one-piece that offered an eyeful of her curvaceous physique. Boasting a massive cut-out on one side, the skin-baring swimsuit exposed her midriff, showing a great expanse of tanned skin.

Going for aesthetic symmetry, Abigail went for a swimsuit that matched the floral motif and vivid palette of her sister’s bikini. The clinging one-piece boasted a white floral-patterned top – richly-colored in lively shades of red, yellow, pink, blue, and mauve – and a plum-colored bottom, which coordinated with the top.