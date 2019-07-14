Sofia Jamora Sizzles In An Animal-Print Bikini On Instagram

American model Sofia Jamora, who shot to fame after being featured in Zayn Malik’s music video for the song “Let Me,” has a huge social media following. In order to keep her 2.6 million fans and followers thoroughly interested and engaged in her modeling and social media activities, she makes sure to post several skin-baring snaps every week.

The current week was no exception, as the 22-year-old model took to her page and stunned her fans with a new bikini picture — one that sent a wave of excitement through her fans.

In the pic, which was captured during a fashion show, Sofia could be seen wearing a bandeau-style animal print bikini that not only showcased her amazing hourglass figure but also allowed her to put her well-toned abs on full display. The model also wore a matching cape made up of chiffon to exude style and give a very different look to her attire.

She let her silky hair down and opted for minimal makeup so as not to take away the attention from her gorgeous bikini which was from the well-known swimwear brand, Vitamin A. In the caption, Sofia thanked the brand for selecting her as the opener for the brand’s latest fashion show.

Within half a day of going live, the snap amassed more than 173,000 likes and over 700 comments where fans and followers drooled over the model’s sexy body and showered her with various compliments.

“You killed the look,” one of her fans said. “Best body on Instagram. I love you!” another one of her fans said.

While a third fan, who seems to be quite obsessed with Sofia, said that he is in love with her and would like to marry her.

Some of her fellow models also liked and commented on the picture, including Ainsley Rodriguez, Kristina Levina and La’Tecia Thomas.

Prior to this one, Sofia shared another sultry snapshot where she was featured rocking a dangerously-short bikini which allowed her to flaunt her amazing figure.

To spice things up, the model sat on a sofa and extended her leg forward to put her thighs and long legs on full display.

As of this writing, the pic amassed more than 190,000 likes and about 730 comments, which shows that the model is immensely popular on the photo-sharing website.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, Sofia has modeled for online boutique Lolli Valfre’s swimwear line and has been featured in publications such as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Prior to becoming famous, the model modeled for Frankie Bikinis as well as LovePiper.