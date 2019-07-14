Watch Senegal Vs. Tunisia Live Stream: 2019 Africa Cup Of Nations Semifinal, Start Time, Preview, How To Watch

In a semifinal match that has the feel of a final, the two top teams in Africa, Senegal and Tunisia, square off in the first Africa Cup of Nations semifinal.

The first semifinal in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations feels more like a final, with the top two ranked teams in Africa squaring off for a slot in the final, against either Nigeria or Algeria. Senegal comes in ranked at 22nd overall in the world by FIFA, per Africa News, while Tunisia ranks just three slots below. But even though Senegal are considered the favorites to advance to their first Africa Cup of Nations final since 2002, when the team’s current coach, Aliou Cisse, missed a spot kick that cost his team a penalty shootout that decided the championship that year, against Cameroon. Now Cisse looks to take the team back to the final 17 years later, if they can get past Tunisia in the match that will live stream from Cairo.



To find out how to watch a live stream of the Senegal vs. Tunisia Africa Cup of Nations first semifinal on Sunday, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. Eastern European Time on Sunday, July 14, at the 30,000-seat 30 June Stadium, also known as Egyptian Air Defense Stadium, in Cairo, Egypt.

In Senegal, that start time will be 5 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, while the game will also start at 5 p.m. Central European Time in Tunisia.

In the United Kingdom, the match starts at 5 p.m., British Summer Time. In the United States the live stream gets underway at noon Eastern Daylight Time, or 9 a.m. Pacific. In the Republic of Indonesia, the game gets underway at 11 p.m. Western Indonesian Time on Sunday night, 1 a.m. Eastern on Monday morning, July 15.

“We’re close to the goal, in the sense of us being in the semi-finals. Having got to this stage here we have hope. But we know the hardest is yet to come,” Cisse said on Saturday, as quoted by The South African.

But Tunisia reached the semifinal by becoming the first team to defeat the Cinderella Madagascar team, and they did it in decisive 3-0 fashion.

“We are very satisfied we are in the semi-finals,” Tunisia boss Alain Giresse said, as quoted by BeIn Sports. “Now we are at this stage of the competition, which Tunisia had been waiting for for many years. It was an objective.”

Senegal Coach Aliou Disse says the hardest stages of the tournament are yet to come for his team. Dean Mouhtaropoulos / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Senegal vs. Tunisia Africa Cup of Nations knockout stage match, use the stream provided by BeIn Sports Connect USA or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports network’s streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

Fans without direct access to the BeIn Sports network don’t have to worry. The Senegal-Tunisia match will still stream live for free, and here’s how you can tune in. Fans should sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package or Fubo TV. Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also comes with a seven-day free trial. That way, fans can watch the Lions of Teranga vs. Eagles of Carthage match live stream for free.

Loading...

In Egypt, BeIn Sports Connect will carry the match, as it will in Tunisia. In Senegal, as well as in many other African countries, the South Africa-based SuperSport network will broadcast and stream the game, as will the French-language Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique

Within the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by Euro Sport Player, which also streams in Spain.

In Canada, both 2019 AFCON semifinal matches are streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. In Indonesia, BeIn Sports Indonesia will carry the live stream of the last AFCON quarterfinal.

For a lengthy list of networks around the world that may also offer a live stream of the AFCON Senegal vs. Tunisia match, pay a visit to the Live Soccer TV site.