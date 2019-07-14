Prince Harry Accused Of Turning Against The Media ‘Big Time,’ & It Might Be Due To Meghan Markle

A former royal reporter, Tim Ewart, has accused Prince Harry of turning against the media, according to Yahoo News. Tim noted that Prince Harry used to have a hostile attitude towards the media when he started working on official engagements.
“He [Harry] would turn his back to the cameras, he wouldn’t respond, but I think gradually that greatly improved and relations became much, much more relaxed,” he noted.
But at the same time, Ewart noted that he thinks Harry has “turned against the media again big time.”
“It’s simply because of what he perceives as media treatment of Meghan. He perceives it as being hostile, unfair, unreasonable, bordering in his mind, on racist,” he explained.
The idea that the British coverage of Meghan is potentially racist is something that’s been raised previously by the likes of Oprah and Priyanka Chopra. And that’s not to mention that Harry released a rare statement when he was dating Meghan, because he was upset about the way Markle was being treated by the press.
Plus, the relationship between Harry and the media has had its ups and downs, with some of it attributed to the loss of his mother, Princess Diana. Her tragic death has been blamed on paparazzi. And for a royal like Harry, the presence of paparazzi can seem unending.
View this post on Instagram
Their Royal Highnesses The Duke of Cambridge and The Duke of Sussex today took part in the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day for the Khun Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Memorial Polo Trophy. The charity match raised vital funds and awareness for charities supported by Their Royal Highnesses. These organisations included African Parks, The Invictus Games Foundation and The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust. Other charities highlighted in the event: The English Schools Swimming Association, Fields in Trust, Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Fund, The Household Cavalry Operational Casualties Fund, Irish Guards Appeal, Map Action, Mountain Rescue England and Wales, Rhino Conservation Botswana, The Royal Marsden, RFU Injured Players Foundation, The Passage and the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust. Photo credit: PA Images
And as far as recent events that have led to tons of complaints by the British press and public goes, one immediately thinks of Archie’s birth and christening. Meghan and Harry decided to forgo the traditions that Kate Middleton and other women before her have exercised during these milestone moments.
So instead of posing in front of the hospital with Archie right after his birth, Meghan opted to release a photo on Instagram later on. And instead of inviting the press to Archie’s christening, the family opted to enjoy a private ceremony.
Only time will tell whether Harry will continue to be allegedly “turned against” the media. Considering that Archie is his first son, it wouldn’t be too surprising if he is extra protective of him. Plus, it probably doesn’t help that the media constantly criticizes Meghan for every little thing.
Because while there was an outcry after the Duchess allegedly touched her stomach “too much” while she was pregnant, the bashing has continued thanks to the way Markle held Archie during a public event.
At the very least, it looks like the Sussex Instagram account is updated quite often, giving fans an inside look at their busy lives.
View this post on Instagram
Today, The Duchess of Sussex accompanied The Duchess of Cambridge, Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) to the Ladies’ Singles @Wimbledon ????final. Their Royal Highnesses watched Serena Williams ????????vs. Simona Halep ????????on Centre Court – sitting in the Royal Box alongside The Duke of Kent – President of the AELTC, former world number one Martina Navratilova and three-time grand slam winner Virginia Wade. Congratulations to everyone who participated and helped make this such an iconic sporting event. Photo credit: PA / Mike Hewitt – Getty Images #Wimbledon #Wimbledon2019
Delivered To Your INBOX