’90 Day Fiancé’: Jay Smith’s Sister Claims Barbershop Cheating Scene Was A Setup

Jay Smith’s sister, Ornella “Poochie” Smith, is throwing her full support behind her little brother while he’s in the custody of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) awaiting his court date.

According to a report from Soap Dirt, Poochie is trying to set the record straight as it concerns Smith’s relationship with his estranged wife, Ashley Martson, and claims her brother was set up by Martson and the show’s production company to cheat.

During the current season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, viewers watched as Martson discovered that Smith had cheated on her with one of his tattoo clients. The mother-of-two drove to meet with Smith’s former friends and co-workers at a local barbershop where she was informed that Smith had sex with a woman in the shop’s bathroom. The shop’s owner also showed her a video of himself and Smith locked in a heated altercation and he explained he felt Smith had disrespected his place of business with his actions.

Martson later called Smith to reveal that she knew of his deception before heading back to the house they shared to pack his things and call the police to deport him.

“I think Jay wanted to marry me for a green card,” Martson said during the episode. “Obviously he wasn’t happy with me, he wasn’t attracted to me, whatever the situation was. He was using me.”

Fans of the show immediately felt sorry for Martson because it seemed she had just been played, but according to Poochie that wasn’t the case. The Jamaican woman said after the incident, Martson called her to confirm that the barbershop episode was all staged to test Smith’s loyalty.

“[Ashley] called me right after telling me that the show set it up,” she wrote in a lengthy rant on Instagram. “And Jay was so f**king h*rny and stupid and fell right in the trap!”

Poochie went on to note that the scene where Martson confronted Smith about his infidelity was also staged because she was aware of the plan the entire time.

“When he said to her ‘You don’t know why I did it?’ and she assaulted him on camera,” Poochie explained. “Because she knew what he meant.”

Smith’s sister also claims Martson never loved her brother and only kept him around so she could appear on the TLC series.

Meanwhile, Martson has opened up about her “toxic” relationship with Smith and is claiming there was “a lot of abuse going on” within their marriage, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

These claims have not been confirmed, but fans of the pair can watch the rest of their story unfold on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? on Sundays nights.