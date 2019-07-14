Farrah Abraham Flaunts Massive Cleavage In Pink Bikini

Farrah Abraham isn’t afraid to tell her social media followers how she feels, and she did so on her Instagram story over the weekend as she slammed Jenelle Evans yet again.

In a series of videos over the weekend, Farrah Abraham bashed Jenelle Evans for the drama surrounding her marriage and the death of her dog, Nugget.

In the clips, Farrah is seen flaunting her massive cleavage in a skimpy baby pink bikini top as she lounges by the pool at her hotel.

The former Teen Mom OG star has her long, brown hair pulled back into a messy bun behind her head and rocks a full face of makeup in the videos, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a pink eye shadow.

Farrah adds a bronzed glow, shimmering highlighter, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink lip color to complete her glam look.

Abraham accessorizes with a pair of small earrings and a dainty chain and pendant around her neck as she shows off some major skin. The former reality star also adds a see-through jeweled cover up over top of her tiny bikini as she and her daughter, Sophia, have some fun in the sun.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham has been very open when it comes to giving her opinions on Jenelle Evans’ situation.

As many fans may remember, Jenelle’s husband, David Eason, was accused of killing the family dog, Nugget. The incident led to Jenelle being fired from Teen Mom 2, and losing custody of her kids, which she eventually regained.

During the drama, Farrah revealed that she believed Jenelle was making some very poor life decisions and even claimed to feel bad for Evans’ three children, Jace, Kaiser, and Ensley.

“I really feel like Jenelle has chosen a bad relationship over her kids and I feel really awful for her kids for that,” Farrah said of the situation, per OK! Magazine.

“I do wish Jenelle all the best, but again, she’s making all the wrong choices. Like, she shouldn’t stand with a man who shoots a dog for no reason. I think everybody on the earth would not stay with David. A woman of value would not stay with a man who’s like that,” Abraham added.

