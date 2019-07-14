Eminem’s Daughter, Hailie Jade, Flaunts Insane Abs In Sexy Crop Top On Instagram

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, is quickly becoming a social media sensation with her sexy photos and famous father to help her along.

On Saturday, Hailie Jade took to her Instagram account to share a sexy new selfie that she snapped in the mirror as she donned a skin-tight, casual ensemble for the weekend.

In the photo, Hailie is seen sporting a pair of black and white marbled leggings. The pants hug her curves and show off her lean legs and curvy backside. She also rocks a matching crop top, which boasts a black see-through element to give her followers a peek at her cleavage while she flaunts her rock hard abs.

Hailie completes her look with a white baseball cap placed over her long, brown hair, which has has styled in sleek, straight strands and pulled back into a ponytail. She also sports a pair of bright, white sneakers and carries a water bottle in her hand as she appears to be heading out to get a workout in at the gym.

In the background of the photo Hailie’s bed, complete with white blanket and fluffy pillows, can be seen, as well as a green plant and a high ceiling.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hailie Jade was often the subject of her famous father Eminem’s music when she was younger. The rapper mentioned his little girl in multiple songs in the earlier days of his career.

Now, Hailie doesn’t even use his last name on social media, perhaps not wanting to piggyback off of his fame. Instead she’s been busy earning followers on her own, currently coming in at 1.6 fans on Instagram.

However, Hailie says that just because she doesn’t post photos with her father, or use his last name on the platform, it doesn’t mean the father and daughter duo aren’t close.

Loading...

She recently spoke to People Magazine about her relationship with her rapper father, revealing that the pair are “very close,” despite the dramatics between Eminem and Hailie’s mother, Kim, in the past.

Meanwhile, while Hailie has been busy making a name for herself, she says that she has no interest in garnering fame by breaking into the music business like her dad.

“I’m not sure yet, it’s kind of up in the air, still. People have been reaching out through [Instagram], as I don’t have any [management],” Hailie previously said of deciding on her future career.

Fans can see more of Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade, by following her on Instagram.