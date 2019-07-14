Kylie Jenner Shows Off PDA With Travis Scott After Revealing She Wants Another Baby

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are proving that they’re still going strong.

On Saturday, Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram story to share multiple snaps of a girls trip she’s taking with her friends. The group arrived at their destination in a private plane with Jenner’s skincare logo plastered on the side.

However, it seems that Travis Scott was also on the trip. In one snap, Kylie is seen sporting a pink tie dyed sweatshirt and matching sweatpants with pink sneakers as she holds her daughter, Stormi Webster, who also dons a matching pink ensemble with some white shoes.

Kylie holds Stormi as she poses with Travis in front of the airplane. The couple embrace and kiss in the photo, as Travis wraps his arms around his baby mama for the tender moment.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has her long, dark hair pulled back as pieces fall around her famous face in the photo.

Little Stormi looks away from her parents’ PDA session as a blue sky can be seen in the background of the photo. In another snap on her story, Jenner revealed that she was listening to Scott’s latest collaboration with Ed Sheeran during her trip.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner has been hinting that she wants to have another baby with Travis Scott in the near future, even telling her baby daddy in an Instagram post that she wants to “f*** around and have another baby” with the rapper, per Entertainment Tonight.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that Kylie is ready to expand her family, and that she’s had baby fever for months now.

“Kylie has always expressed the desire to be a young mother and have lots of babies. She’s so maternal and private and loves to just be at home nesting. She’s very, very hands on and her love for Stormi is like no other. She truly believes she was put on this planet to be a mom,” an insider tells the outlet.

“Things with Travis are going really well right now, too, and Kylie would rather have another baby than a wedding right now. She’s very comfortable with where things are at, however, she has expressed the itch for being ready for baby number two,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner’s life and relationship with Travis Scott by following the pair on their social media accounts.