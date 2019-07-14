Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Sexy Curves In Skin-Tight Black Outfit

Kourtney Kardashian joined her younger sister, Kim Kardashian, over the weekend as the reality star’s made an appearance at an event to bring awareness about the 60th anniversary of the nuclear accident at Santa Susana Field Laboratory in Simi Valley.

According to The Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian showed up to throw her support in favor up cleaning up the accident site, which has yet to be dealt with 60 years after radiation and chemical spill.

The spill has been linked to multiple cases of rare cancer in as many as 60 children and is not far from the Kardashian’s home.

“We thank you for your support and would love to get the clean up of the Santa Susana lab to begin. It has affected people close to us with all of the higher cancer rates in the area. The families deserve to live safely in their neighborhood,” Kourtney wrote after her outing.

Kardashian was photographed at the event sporting a casual and sexy look. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star donned a pair of skin-tight, black spandex shorts, as well as a form-fitting black tank top.

The ensemble flaunted Kourt’s ample cleavage, toned arms, tiny waist, and lean legs. Kardashian wore her long, dark hair down and parted down the middle for the event as it was styled in straight strands that fell down her back.

Kourtney Kardashian also sported a natural makeup look, which included a bronzed glow, darkened eyebrows, and a nude lip color. She added pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter to complete her glam look as she accessorized with a pair of trendy sunglasses.

Loading...

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kardashian recently opened up about her trim figure, and revealed that her favorite diet is currently the keto diet, saying she’s never felt better in her life than when she was following the diet.

“My body never looked better than when I did the keto diet two and half years ago, when I did it for two months. In my experience, I’ve found the best method to train my body to curb sugar cravings, burn fat, and kick-start weight loss is by sticking to a keto diet,” Kourtney wrote in a blog post on her lifestyle blog, Poosh, back in June.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s life by following her on social media, or tuning into Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which airs on the E! network.