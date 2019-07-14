Larsa Pippen Busts Out Of Barely-There Bikini On Instagram

Larsa Pippen isn’t afraid to show off her bikini body to her 1.8 million Instagram followers, and this weekend was no different.

On Saturday, Larsa Pippen took to Instagram Story to flaunt her flawless figure in a barely-there red bikini. The former reality TV star shared a video of herself in the skimpy swimwear as she put all of her curves on full display.

In the clip, Larsa is seen wearing the bikini, which boasted a classic triangle top to flaunt Pippen’s ample cleavage as she tugged at the top to add flare to the video.

The model also panned the camera down to show off her long, lean legs and her curvy booty in the tiny, matching red bottoms that flaunted Larsa’s flat belly and toned abs.

Larsa had her long, brown hair parted down the middle and styled in sleek, straight strands the fell behind her back and over her shoulder.

She also sported a full face of makeup in the video, which included darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, and pink blush on her cheeks. Pippen also added a shimmering highlighter and a light pink lip color to complete her glam look.

Larsa styled her bikini look up a bit with some diamond earrings and a matching necklace.

In the background of the video, Pippen’s daughter, Sophia, can be seen jumping around with one of her friends.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Larsa Pippen is currently going through a divorce with her longtime husband, NBA great Scottie Pippen.

The couple announced their split last year, and rumors about Larsa being a gold digger began to hit the internet. Pippen decided to speak out about the rumors via social media, telling her fans that they were completely untrue.

“Ppl are so insensitive to my life. I’m a lover and will never say anything negative about him. My soul isn’t built for negativity. I’ll take a beating publicly. Ppl saying I cheated when believe me it wasn’t like that,” Larsa said on Instagram, per Your Tango.

“He was no where around. I cried oceans after him. I would do anything for him. Ppl saying I’m a gold digger is insane. I don’t care about money. I’ve had it my whole life,” Pippen continued.

Larsa went on to reveal that she spent special occasions such as her birthday and New Year’s Eve alone, claiming that Scottie wasn’t there when she needed him the most.

Fans can see more of Larsa Pippen’s sexy photos by following her on Instagram.