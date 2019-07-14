‘Maxim’ Model Lydia Farley Stuns In A Blue Bikini As She Comes Back To Miami For The Swim Week

Instagram model Lydia Farley, who shot to fame after being featured in Maxim magazine, recently took to her page and stunned her fans with a new sultry picture.

In the pic, the stunning model was featured wearing a blue bikini that allowed her to show off her insane abs, a glimpse of her cleavage, and her enviable thigh gap — a move that left her fans’ jaws dropped.

The stunner tugged at her bikini bottoms and looked straight into the camera to pose for the picture. As usual, she wore little-to-no makeup to keep it chic and sexy, let her raven-colored tresses down, and accessorized with a delicate pendant. The model also flaunted her navel piercing that fans find extremely sexy and are totally in love with.

Per the geotag, the snap was captured at the Soho Beach House, Miami Beach, Florida, and in the caption, she informed her fans that she is back to the Magic City to attend the much-awaited Miami Swim Week 2019 which takes place from July 11 to July 16.

According to an article by CBS Miami, hundreds of swim models from the United States and afield have swarmed the South Beach this weekend for the Swim Week.

Lydia also wrote in the caption that she is very excited for all the activities and events that will take place as part of the Swim Week, while she mentioned that her gorgeous bikini was from the online clothing brand, Fashion Nova.

Within half a day, the picture amassed about 18,000 likes and close to 900 comments where fans praised the stunner for her amazing figure and wished her good luck for the fun-filled weekend in Miami.

“You look so elegant,” one of her fans commented on the snap. “Wow, Jesus Christ!!! Help me, God!!! Amazing!!!” another fan wrote with utter excitement.

A third fan said that Lydia has “a stunning body and a gorgeous face.”

Lydia also shared a video with her fans where she could be seen wearing a tiny black bikini to flaunt her figure. Filmed for the energy drink brand, Bang Energy, the video garnered about 22,000 views and over 280 comments within a few hours of going live.

The model let her hair down and, staying true to her signature style, wore minimal makeup to pose for the camera. In the caption, she offered her fans some discount coupons for the energy drink.

According to an article by Maxim, Lydia is a life loving girl who has a great passion for fitness and making memories. The article also mentioned that the stunner is someone who is always willing to take risks for whatever she believes in.