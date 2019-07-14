Kris Jenner Sports An Unusual Summer Ensemble While On Vacation With Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner showed off a giant floppy hat while going boating with her boyfriend Corey Gamble.

The Kardashian/Jenner family members have all been known to wear some interesting fashion pieces from time to time. Typically it is Kim Kardashian or Kylie Jenner getting an influx of attention because of a unique outfit choice. This time, however, it was the family matriarch Kris Jenner. Recently, the 63-year-old millionaire headed off to France for a romantic getaway with her much younger boyfriend 38-year-old Corey Gamble. While on a boating adventure on July 13, Jenner sported an unusual summer outfit. In addition to a brightly colored oversized coverup, Jenner sported a pair of sunglasses and a giant floppy hat, according to OK USA. As an added accessory, she finished the look off with a pair of large hoop earrings.

Jenner first became famous for being the wife of Robert Kardashian, a lawyer who played a pivotal role in the OJ Simpson case. It was with Kardashian that she had four children, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Robert Jr. She later divorced Kardashian and married Bruce Jenner, an Olympic athlete. With Jenner, she had two more additional children, supermodel Kendall and billionaire makeup mogul Kylie. However, the couple later split shortly before Jenner announced to the world that he was a transgender woman named Caitlyn Jenner. The news came as a shock to the entire family, all of whom claimed they had no idea that Bruce was struggling with his sexual identity for so long.

After the dust had settled on her marriage, Kris Jenner met Gamble and has kept him around ever since.

Paparazzi photos from Jenner’s most recent outing showed Gamble helping Jenner into a luxurious looking watercraft. Gamble is wearing a brightly colored button down shirt and a bold pair of orange shorts. While Jenner is all smiles, Gamble maintains a serious expression in all of the photos.

Kris Jenner Wears Bizarre Outfit While Out To Sea With Boyfriend Corey Gamble https://t.co/AJcifeHzAg — LILLIE ROSS (@gordo20wall) July 13, 2019

Jenner shared an Instagram photo from their vacation. In the photo, she poses alongside Tommy Hilfiger and his wife. Gamble stands stoically at her side.

“Happy Anniversary to these two!!! I Love you @thomasjhilfiger @mrshilfiger @coreygamble #italiancelebration,” Jenner captioned the photo, adding a few heart eye emojis.

Fans wasted no time poking fun at how uncomfortable and out of place Gamble looked in the photo. He stood stiffly at Jenner’s side, sporting a bright pink button down and khaki pants. While Jenner and the the Hilfigers were all smiles and appeared to be enjoying themselves, Gamble wears a sour expression.

“Corey, blink if you want out,” one Instagram user joked.

“Corey always looks like he stepped into something he wasn’t invited too,” another user said, commenting on Gamble’s uncomfortable look.