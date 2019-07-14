Britney Spears Rocks Tiny Shorts & See-Through Shirt During Outing With Boyfriend Sam Asghari

Britney Spears hit the town this weekend for a lunch date with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

According to The Daily Mail, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari were photographed by the paparazzi in Beverly Hills over the weekend when they headed out for a meal together.

Britney was spotted wearing a pair of skimpy white shorts that flaunted her long, lean legs. She also donned a white, see-through lace blouse with pink accents to complete her summer chic look.

The singer had her long, blond hair pulled back into a ponytail behind her head and styled in loose curls as she left her bangs loose to fall around her face.

Spears accessorized by sporting a pair of dark aviator sunglasses, tan wedge heels, and bracelets on her wrists. Britney also wore a natural makeup look, which included a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip.

Meanwhile, Asghari sported a pair of distressed jeans, a plain black T-shirt, as he accessorized with a pair of white sneakers and a black watch for his lunch date with his famous girlfriend.

The pair showed off some PDA during the outing, as they snuggled up together and held hands as they strolled along.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Britney Spears posted a quote on her Instagram account.

“Our lives may not have fit together, but ohhh did our souls know how to dance…,” she wrote.

The words had many fans speculating whether or not the post meant that the singer and Sam Asghari had split. However, the pair debunked those rumors during their day out.

Of course, other fans thought that the post may have been about Britney’s former boyfriend, singer Justin Timberlake, whom she dated when she was in her late teens and early 20s from 1999-2002.

According to Bustle, the pair called it quits after Spears allegedly cheated on Timberlake with choreographer Wade Robson, the same man who made headlines earlier this year for his shocking sexual abuse claims against Michael Jackson in the documentary, Leaving Neverland.

“Is this for Justin Timberlake?” one fan asked the singer in the comments section of her Instagram post.

“Dear Justin Timberlake…,” another commented.

“If that’s not a true statement of @justintimberlake Idk what is!” a third social media user wrote in the comments section.

“Aww what a sweet message to send to @justintimberlake,” another fan wrote.

Fans can see more of Britney Spears and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, by following the pair on Instagram.