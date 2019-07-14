Lea Michele Relaxes In A Bikini After Paying Tribute To The Late Cory Monteith

Lea Michele soaked up some sun with one of her girlfriends this weekend as she remembered her late former boyfriend, Cory Monteith, on the anniversary of his death.

On Saturday, Lea Michele took to her Instagram story to share a photo of herself rocking a sexy dark green bikini top, which flaunted her ample cleavage and toned arms.

The actress had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and pulled back into a sleek bun behind her head. She also rocked a natural makeup look, which included a shimmering bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink color on her lips.

Michele accessorized with a pair of dark, oversized sunglasses, a gold bracelet on her wrist, and a dainty chain around her neck, as she relaxed in a lounge chair and posed with pouty lips for the photo while her friend smiled in a black one-piece suit.

In some earlier snaps, Lea revealed that she was celebrating her friend’s birthday as the two women held up their drinks to toast to the occasion. She also shared a photo of the sun peeking through the palm trees in the gorgeous blue sky, but didn’t reveal her location.

Earlier that day, Lea Michele spoke out in remembrance of her late former boyfriend, Cory Monteith, who died six years ago from a heroin overdose.

People Magazine reports that Lea and Cory met on the set of Glee. Michele portrayed the character of Rachel Berry, while Monteith played her love interest, Finn Hudson.

Last week, Lea shared a snap of herself wearing some sexy black lingerie. In the photo, she showed off a few of her tattoos, one of which on her hip reads “Finn,” in honor of Cory and his beloved Glee character.

Last year, on the anniversary of Cory’s death, Lea wrote the following.

“There are some who bring a light so great to the world, that even after they have gone, the light remains.”

This year, Michele echoed that sentiment by posting, “The light always remains.”

Lea is now married, as she tied the knot with Zandy Reich back in March. The couple walked down the aisle with Michele’s former Glee co-star and best friend, Johnathan Groff, as her “man of honor,” and her other former co-stars, Darren Criss and Becca Tobin, in attendance at the ceremony.

