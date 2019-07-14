Paulina Gretzky Flashes Toned Abs In Skimpy Crop Top

Paulina Gretzky got pulses racing this weekend with a sexy snapshot, which she posted to her Instagram story.

On Saturday, Paulina Gretzky flaunted her fabulous figure in a skimpy little outfit as she enjoyed a trip to Northern Ireland as she got “comfy and chic,” according to the photo’s caption.

In the picture, the model, who is the daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, is seen standing in front of a full-length mirror as she snaps a photo of herself rocking a pair of tiny little gray knit shorts that show off her long, lean legs.

Paulina also wears an orange knit crop top, as she lifts the shirt a bit to flaunt her flat tummy and toned abs in the picture.

Gretzky has her short, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands that graze the top of her shoulders. She also rocks a full face of makeup in the picture, which includes darkened eyebrows, a shimmering glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude color on her full lips.

In the background of the photo, Paulina’s hotel room can be seen along with her bed and luggage as she gives a sultry stare into the camera for the shot.

Meanwhile, Paulina Gretzky didn’t reveal whether or not her baby daddy, professional golfer Dustin Johnson, accompanied her on the trip to Ireland.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Paulina and Dustin recently hit a rough patch in their relationship when rumors that Johnson had cheated on Gretzky with a woman who attended his country club began to circulate online.

The model then fueled the cheating rumors when she deleted all photos of the golfer from her Instagram account. However, a few months later, the couple revealed that they were together when they were seen cozying up at a concert.

Not long after the cheating rumors, Dustin took to Twitter to release a statement and confirming that he and Paulina were still together.

“Every relationship goes through its ups and downs, but most importantly we love each other very much and are committed to being a family. Thank you for your love and support,” Johnson wrote per Bleacher Report.

“I am not in a relationship with Dustin Johnson. Nor have we had any prior relationship. I met Dustin Johnson at Sherwood Country Club. I have run into him at Sherwood maybe four times since then and yes briefly spoke with him, like I’m sure any avid golfer and member would,” Dustin’s alleged mistress, Yassie Safai, said at the time.

