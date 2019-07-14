’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Darcey Silva Will Return To TV Without Jesse Meester

Darcey Silva and Jesse Meester were introduced to the world as a couple on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. The pair met on a dating app and during the show, they were still trying to figure out whether they were prepared for marriage and the K-1 visa process. The couple ultimately called it quits, but it seems Silva hasn’t given up on finding love overseas just yet.

According to a report from Distractify, Silva will be returning for a third season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, but this time, she’ll be with a new man. Silva’s new man is British businessman Tom Brooks, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Earlier this year, the reality TV star began posting photos of Brooks to her Instagram account but she was always careful to keep the man’s face strategically hidden from the camera in an attempt to tease fans about her possible return to the show. Silva also posted a photo with a giant ring on her finger, which sparked engagement rumors for the couple. The mother-of-two describes Brooks as her very own “James Bond” and believes he is exactly what she’s been searching for.

The couple met online four years ago, before she began talking to Meester, but they didn’t date exclusively nor did they ever meet in person. However, that’s all about to change on the new season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days as Silva travels to the United Kingdom to hopefully “start a relationship that will last a lifetime.”

Season 3 of the show will also feature the following couples, according to the official cast list posted to TLC’s website.

Avery, 19 (Columbus, OH) and Omar, 24 (Syria)

After converting from Christianity to Islam, Avery met Omar on a Muslim dating site. The pair fell in love and got engaged online and now, Avery will be traveling to meet the love of her life for the first time in Lebanon. The 19-year-old must then decide if her relationship with Omar is worth the risk of being in an unstable, battle-scarred country.

Caesar, 46 (Jacksonville, NC) and Maria, 28 (Ukraine)

Caesar and Maria have been dating online for the past five years, and already, he has spent over $40,000 to financially support her. During this season, he will fly to meet his love in the Ukraine but his family and friends are concerned Maria might have been scamming him the entire time.

Benjamin, 33 (Phoenix, AZ) and Akinyi, 25 (Kenya)

After having no luck meeting women in the United States, Benjamin decided to take his search for love overseas via dating apps and that’s where he met Akinyi. The father-of-five must now travel to a village in Kenya to seek permission from Akinyi’s parents to marry their daughter.

Rebecca, 47 (Canton, GA) and Zied, 26 (Tunisia)

Rebecca has three children and three failed marriages, including one to a Moroccan man she brought to America on a K-1 visa, but she’s ready to try again and hopes Zied will be her happily ever after.

Angela, 53 (Hazlehurst, GA) and Michael, 29 (Nigeria)

During Season 2 of the show, Angela traveled to Michael in Nigeria but things quickly went awry and the woman ended up accusing Michael of scamming her and stealing her money. Now, she’s returning to deliver the ultimatum that Michael change his ways or risk not coming to the U.S. to be with her.

Season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days will premiere on Sunday, August 4 on TLC.