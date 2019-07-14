Kim Kardashian Flaunts Fabulous Abs In Sexy Crop Top

Kim Kardashian and her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, spent part of their weekend at the 60th anniversary event of the nuclear accident at Santa Susana Field Laboratory in Simi Valley.

According to The Daily Mail, Kim and Kourtney hit up the event, which hoped to raise awareness to help clean up the contaminated site, which leaked radiation and chemicals back in 1959.

Kim took to her Twitter account to speak out about the event, revealing that the site still hasn’t been cleaned up 60 years after the spill, adding that 60 children have rare cancers that are linked to living closely to the toxic site, which is only 10 miles from her home.

At the event, the Kardashian sisters posed for photos. Kim wore a pair of dark gray spandex shorts that showed off her lean legs and curvy backside. She added a gray crop top, which flaunted her tiny waist and toned abs.

Kim had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands that fell over her shoulder and down her back. She rocked a full face of makeup for the outing, which included a bronzed glow, pink blush, and a nude lip, as she accessorized with a pair of trendy sunglasses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian got her impressive figure and rock hard abs by hitting the gym religiously. Last year, the reality star spoke out about her strict gym routine.

“I work out about an hour-and-a-half every single day, heavy weights. I don’t do a lot of cardio. But honestly, like even my mom pulled me aside maybe a week ago and pulls me in a closet and is like, ‘What are you doing?’ She says, ‘I don’t care what, I just need to know.’ I’ve been working out really hardcore with a bodybuilder for one year. September is our one-year anniversary,” Kim previously dished to People, adding that she even dropped a significant amount of weight due to her time at the gym.

“I’ve lost 20 pounds and I’m really proud of that. I was almost 140 forever and now I’m like 116 and it just feels good,” Kardashian added, revealing that she didn’t see the results she wanted right away, but encouraged her fans to keep at it, as the progress will come through hard work and perseverance.

