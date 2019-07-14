Instagram Model Georgina Mazzeo Stuns In A Dangerously-Short Metallic Bikini To Excite Her 1.3 Million Fans

Swimsuit model Georgina Mazzeo is well-known on Instagram for her stunning figure and skin-baring photographs which she posts very often. In fact, a look at her page shows that every picture — even when it shows no skin — always becomes a hit among her fans.

The model recently took to her page and stunned her 1.3 million followers, as well as non-followers, who saw the picture on their Instagram feed, with a bikini picture. As expected, it immediately sent temperatures soaring because of the sheer display of skin.

In the snap, the 27-year-old model could be seen wearing a dangerously-short, gray metallic bikini that allowed her to flaunt major underboob as well as her enviable abs — a move that sent a wave of excitement through her fans.

The model teamed the skimpy top with barely-there black bikini bottoms, ran a hand through her hair, sat on a beach, and looked straight into the camera to strike a pose.

The stunning model wore little to no makeup to keep it natural and sexy, while she let her brunette tresses cascade over her bosom to pull off a very sultry look.

Per the geotag, the snap was captured in Miami, Florida, while she informed her fans in the caption that the picture was captured to be sent for the casting of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

As of the writing of this piece, Georgina’s sultry snap amassed more than 95,000 likes and about 900 comments where fans and followers literally drooled over her sexiness and showered her with complimentary comments and phrases.

“Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, You can’t say no to this beauty!” one of her fans wrote on the picture.

“You are so beautiful, it’s hard to believe that you are even real,” another fan wrote.

Apart from the said picture, Georgina shared a video with her fans where she could be seen wearing a pair of hot pants that she paired with a yellow crop top and an animal-print bandeau bikini top underneath it — which she took off at the end of the video.

The video was filmed for Bang Energy and the model could be seen sipping the energy drink while she flaunted her amazing figure. Within a day, the video garnered more than 279,000 views and over 300 comments which shows that she is quite popular on the photo-sharing website.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, the model was born in Venezuela and started posting her sexy pics on Instagram in April of 2014.

Per the piece, the model has been featured in the Spanish newspaper La Verdad and has also been a part of advertising campaigns for Polar Pilsen and Sushi Kong.